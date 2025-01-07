Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
475.84
462.14
339.07
294.34
yoy growth (%)
2.96
36.29
15.19
18.01
Raw materials
-246.54
-249.06
-181.74
-153.5
As % of sales
51.81
53.89
53.6
52.15
Employee costs
-38.25
-37.54
-30.17
-26.61
As % of sales
8.03
8.12
8.89
9.04
Other costs
-95.69
-95.91
-77.89
-68.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.11
20.75
22.97
23.25
Operating profit
95.35
79.63
49.25
45.76
OPM
20.03
17.23
14.52
15.54
Depreciation
-23.14
-20.98
-10.83
-5.69
Interest expense
-6.01
-10.9
-7.7
-10.01
Other income
4.78
0.97
2.33
1.11
Profit before tax
70.97
48.71
33.05
31.16
Taxes
-15.67
-14.59
-13
-11.52
Tax rate
-22.07
-29.96
-39.32
-36.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
55.3
34.12
20.05
19.64
Exceptional items
0
-15.44
0
0
Net profit
55.3
18.68
20.05
19.64
yoy growth (%)
196.05
-6.86
2.1
61.7
NPM
11.62
4.04
5.91
6.67
