iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stylam Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,258.15
(0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:49:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Stylam Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

475.84

462.14

339.07

294.34

yoy growth (%)

2.96

36.29

15.19

18.01

Raw materials

-246.54

-249.06

-181.74

-153.5

As % of sales

51.81

53.89

53.6

52.15

Employee costs

-38.25

-37.54

-30.17

-26.61

As % of sales

8.03

8.12

8.89

9.04

Other costs

-95.69

-95.91

-77.89

-68.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.11

20.75

22.97

23.25

Operating profit

95.35

79.63

49.25

45.76

OPM

20.03

17.23

14.52

15.54

Depreciation

-23.14

-20.98

-10.83

-5.69

Interest expense

-6.01

-10.9

-7.7

-10.01

Other income

4.78

0.97

2.33

1.11

Profit before tax

70.97

48.71

33.05

31.16

Taxes

-15.67

-14.59

-13

-11.52

Tax rate

-22.07

-29.96

-39.32

-36.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

55.3

34.12

20.05

19.64

Exceptional items

0

-15.44

0

0

Net profit

55.3

18.68

20.05

19.64

yoy growth (%)

196.05

-6.86

2.1

61.7

NPM

11.62

4.04

5.91

6.67

Stylam Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Stylam Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.