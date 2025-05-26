iifl-logo
Stylam Industries Q4 Net Profit Falls 21% YoY to ₹29.6 Crore

26 May 2025 , 06:36 PM

Stylam Industries Ltd has announced their fourth quarter results for financial year 2045-2025. Its net profit fell 21% on year to ₹29.60 crore in the quarter, down from ₹37 crore in the year ago period. Even as profitability declined, revenue increased 11% YoY to ₹265.30 crore from ₹240 crore in Q4 FY24, suggesting healthy sales traction.

Stylam’s EBITDA decreased by 10% YoY to ₹43 crore, compared to ₹48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year driven by higher operating expenses. Operating margins slipped to 16.25% compared with 19.92% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, on account of input cost pressures and lower operating leverage. The drop in the shares was primarily driven by margin performance that came in softer than top-line growth and pressured investor sentiment.

Stylam Industries Ltd formerly known as Golden Laminates Limited since its inception in 1991, later changed its name as Stylam Industries Ltd from the year 2010 giving name to its brand of decorative laminates “STYLAM”.

The company’s laminates are used in furniture, interior decoration, and property construction, and are exported to both domestic and overseas markets. Stylam exports a large portion of its products to European and South East Asian Countries, thereby enabling its international market presence in decorative surfacing industry.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

