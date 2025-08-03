iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Stylam Industries Q1 Revenue Climbs 16.7% to ₹283 Crore

3 Aug 2025 , 07:28 PM

Stylam Industries, a leading Chandigarh-based laminates manufacturer, reported a 16.7% increase in revenue for the June quarter of FY26, touching ₹283 crore, supported by stronger export sales.

The company’s export revenue rose 21% year-on-year, contributing ₹205 crore during the quarter. The domestic sales accounted for ₹78 crore. Despite the top-line growth, net profit for the quarter saw a marginal decline to ₹28.3 crore. This is compared with ₹28.4 crore in the same period last year.

Operating performance showed resilience, with EBITDA at ₹43 crore, and margins improving to 18.7% from 17.2%. This marks a 150-basis-point expansion. Stylam is in the midst of expanding capacity with a new laminates plant in Panchkula, Haryana. The company expects to start operations by October 2025, and noted that construction progress is on track.

For context, in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), Stylam had posted a net profit of ₹29.6 crore, down 21% year-on-year and EBITDA of ₹43 crore, reflecting a rebound in operational momentum this quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Q1 news
  • Q1 Profit News
  • stocks to watch
  • Stylam Industries Q1 News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

UPL reports ₹88 crore loss in Q1, down from ₹384 crore last year

UPL reports ₹88 crore loss in Q1, down from ₹384 crore last year

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|08:21 PM
Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Net Profit Triples to ₹67 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Net Profit Triples to ₹67 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|08:10 PM
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Profit Surges 165% to ₹150 Crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Profit Surges 165% to ₹150 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|07:56 PM
ARCIL Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

ARCIL Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|07:44 PM
Stylam Industries Q1 Revenue Climbs 16.7% to ₹283 Crore

Stylam Industries Q1 Revenue Climbs 16.7% to ₹283 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|07:28 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.