Stylam Industries Q1 Revenue Climbs 16.7% to ₹283 Crore

Stylam Industries, a leading Chandigarh-based laminates manufacturer, reported a 16.7% increase in revenue for the June quarter of FY26, touching ₹283 crore, supported by stronger export sales.

The company’s export revenue rose 21% year-on-year, contributing ₹205 crore during the quarter. The domestic sales accounted for ₹78 crore. Despite the top-line growth, net profit for the quarter saw a marginal decline to ₹28.3 crore. This is compared with ₹28.4 crore in the same period last year.

Operating performance showed resilience, with EBITDA at ₹43 crore, and margins improving to 18.7% from 17.2%. This marks a 150-basis-point expansion. Stylam is in the midst of expanding capacity with a new laminates plant in Panchkula, Haryana. The company expects to start operations by October 2025, and noted that construction progress is on track.

For context, in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), Stylam had posted a net profit of ₹29.6 crore, down 21% year-on-year and EBITDA of ₹43 crore, reflecting a rebound in operational momentum this quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com