Stylam Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.47
8.47
8.49
8.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
528.09
403.92
307.95
251.21
Net Worth
536.56
412.39
316.44
259.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.67
46.93
79.42
59.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.69
10.92
11.09
12.17
Total Liabilities
540.92
470.24
406.95
331
Fixed Assets
176.68
184.63
178.72
187.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.36
2.5
2.5
1.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.23
0.94
0.27
0
Networking Capital
290.71
256.48
217.81
126.54
Inventories
145.12
159.82
132.9
71.85
Inventory Days
55.11
Sundry Debtors
162.08
125.85
118.77
98.64
Debtor Days
75.66
Other Current Assets
51.42
39.91
48.7
32.43
Sundry Creditors
-38.84
-39.85
-58.04
-51.49
Creditor Days
39.49
Other Current Liabilities
-29.07
-29.25
-24.52
-24.89
Cash
70.95
25.69
7.67
15.14
Total Assets
540.93
470.24
406.97
331
