Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Stylam Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) &(e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform the Exchange that Board Meeting of Stylam Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 15th October 2024 at the Hotel SIP N DINE SCO 16A Sector 7C Madhya Marg Chandigarh to inter-alia to consider - the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors for the corresponding period; outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Stylam Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) &(e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform the Exchange that Board Meeting of Stylam Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 31st July 2024 at the Registered office of the company to inter-alia consider Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of board meeting for the quarter ended June 30th 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Stylam Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) &(e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform the Exchange that Board Meeting of Stylam Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May2024 to inter-alia :- 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 2. To consider the striking off Wholly Owned Subsidiary ie Stylam Panels Limited. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. It is informed that Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March,2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March,2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the Year ended 31st March,2024 has been considered and duly approved by the Board of Directors of the company in its Board Meeting held on ie. Monday, 27th May 2024 outcome of board meeting for financial results march ended 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024