Stylam Industries Ltd Summary

Stylam Industries Limited was incorporated in October, 1991. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of laminates, solid surface panels and allied products. It runs Asias largest single-location laminate production factory. The manufacturing facilities are located at Panchkula, in Haryana. In India, the Company was a pioneer in establishing the PU+ Lacquer Coating process and producing laminate finishes of high quality and significant added value. The foundation stone of the company was laid down by the name of Golden Laminates Ltd. The company started its journey to success from the manufacturing of Luxury grade decorative laminated sheets for both residential as well as industrial applications. Combining industrious efforts and wide experience, now the company deals in industrial as well as advanced grade laminates i.e. Post forming and Antistatic laminates under the brand name STYLAM.Backed with a state of the art infrastructural plant at Panchkula near the Beautiful City , Chandigarh, in North India, the company has been developing high quality laminates that exceed the expectations of the clients. The plant is loaded with advanced technology machines and equipments to assure maximum production of laminates in minimum time. Latest sophisticated moulds of various finishes from France & Germany are implemented in the production to make sure the development of the best laminates to fulfill the requirements of the clients.During year 2014-15 company commenced production at their set-up at Panchkula, Haryana, the production of the interior grade laminates (in latest textures), for premium and standard grades, marketed under the brand name of Violam and Wakalam respectively. It developed HPL exterior grade premium flooring product, under the brand name of Walkon. Beside this, it enhanced production of Exterior Cladding marketed under the brand Fascia.The Company commenced commercial production of the engineered wood flooring under the brand name Walkon during 2015-16. It iniated expansion by pung one more press line to enhance its cumulave capacity to 14.3Mn sheet per annum during FY 2018-19. A Wholly owned subsidiary, Stylam Asia-Pacific Pte. Limited was incorporated in Singapore effective on 16th September 2019. The company had also purchased 34% shares of Alca Vstyle Sdn Bhd.(Alca) Incorporated in Malaysia.In February 2020, Golden Chem-Tech Limited (GCL) was merged with Company through the Scheme of Merger by Chandigarh Tribunal which became effective on September 30th, 2017, the appointed date. Accordingly, all assets and liabilities of GCL were transferred to and vested into the Company effective from that date. During FY 20, the production capacity was enhanced by 3.3 million sheets p.a. The Company got into another business vertical of building materials by introducing short cycle press for lamination of impregnated paper on MDF panels. Stylam Panels Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary was incorporated in India during 2021-22.In 2022-23, the Company expanded into a new market and built a short cycle press capacity for laminating impregnated paper on Medium Density Fibre (MDF) panels. It launched PreLam Boards with both Anti Finger and High Gloss finishes.