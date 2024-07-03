Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹89
Prev. Close₹90
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.64
Day's High₹89
Day's Low₹82.25
52 Week's High₹139
52 Week's Low₹62.7
Book Value₹64.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)167.5
P/E28.94
EPS3.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.27
9.3
9.09
9.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.91
78.82
73.74
70.69
Net Worth
96.18
88.12
82.83
79.78
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anand Kumar Singh
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jai Prakash Singh
Non Executive Director
Shakuntala Singh
Independent Director
Pallab Samajdar
Independent Director
Rathin Kumar Ray
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajneesh Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd
Summary
Sylvan Plyboard (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Singh Brothers Exim Private Limited on August 20, 2002 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company acquired the business of M/s. Singh Brothers & Co., a proprietorship concern on January 01, 2004, which later on got changed to Sylvan Plyboard (India) Private Limited on March 05, 2013. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2018 issued by the RoC, West Bengal. The Company is engaged into manufacturing of various wood products such as veneer, sawn timber, plywood, block board, flush door and flexi door across various grades and thickness.In year 1971, Jai Prakash Singh, Promoter through his proprietorship concern, M/s. Singh Brothers & Co., started the business of a trading concern of indigenous timber logs through imports and selling the same in Indian market. In 2004, the Company expanded activities in manufacturing by setting up an integrated manufacturing facility in Baidyabati, West Bengal for which entire land was acquired over a period of year 2009-2012. The Company offer Boiling Water Proof (BWP) and Boiling Water Resistant (BWR) plywood. The range of plywood products cater majorly in household, ship building and office area. Sylvan Z+ is the most premium plywood product of the Company amongst other offerings in premium segment. I
Read More
The Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd is ₹167.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd is 28.94 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd is ₹62.7 and ₹139 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 29.87%, 6 Month at 34.33%, 3 Month at -2.39% and 1 Month at 3.45%.
