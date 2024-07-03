iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd Share Price

86.45
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89
  • Day's High89
  • 52 Wk High139
  • Prev. Close90
  • Day's Low82.25
  • 52 Wk Low 62.7
  • Turnover (lac)8.64
  • P/E28.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.12
  • EPS3.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)167.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

89

Prev. Close

90

Turnover(Lac.)

8.64

Day's High

89

Day's Low

82.25

52 Week's High

139

52 Week's Low

62.7

Book Value

64.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

167.5

P/E

28.94

EPS

3.11

Divi. Yield

0

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 26.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.27

9.3

9.09

9.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

81.91

78.82

73.74

70.69

Net Worth

96.18

88.12

82.83

79.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anand Kumar Singh

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jai Prakash Singh

Non Executive Director

Shakuntala Singh

Independent Director

Pallab Samajdar

Independent Director

Rathin Kumar Ray

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajneesh Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd

Summary

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Singh Brothers Exim Private Limited on August 20, 2002 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company acquired the business of M/s. Singh Brothers & Co., a proprietorship concern on January 01, 2004, which later on got changed to Sylvan Plyboard (India) Private Limited on March 05, 2013. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2018 issued by the RoC, West Bengal. The Company is engaged into manufacturing of various wood products such as veneer, sawn timber, plywood, block board, flush door and flexi door across various grades and thickness.In year 1971, Jai Prakash Singh, Promoter through his proprietorship concern, M/s. Singh Brothers & Co., started the business of a trading concern of indigenous timber logs through imports and selling the same in Indian market. In 2004, the Company expanded activities in manufacturing by setting up an integrated manufacturing facility in Baidyabati, West Bengal for which entire land was acquired over a period of year 2009-2012. The Company offer Boiling Water Proof (BWP) and Boiling Water Resistant (BWR) plywood. The range of plywood products cater majorly in household, ship building and office area. Sylvan Z+ is the most premium plywood product of the Company amongst other offerings in premium segment. I
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd share price today?

The Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd is ₹167.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd is 28.94 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd is ₹62.7 and ₹139 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd?

Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 29.87%, 6 Month at 34.33%, 3 Month at -2.39% and 1 Month at 3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sylvan Plyboard India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 26.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.