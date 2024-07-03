Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd Summary

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Singh Brothers Exim Private Limited on August 20, 2002 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company acquired the business of M/s. Singh Brothers & Co., a proprietorship concern on January 01, 2004, which later on got changed to Sylvan Plyboard (India) Private Limited on March 05, 2013. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2018 issued by the RoC, West Bengal. The Company is engaged into manufacturing of various wood products such as veneer, sawn timber, plywood, block board, flush door and flexi door across various grades and thickness.In year 1971, Jai Prakash Singh, Promoter through his proprietorship concern, M/s. Singh Brothers & Co., started the business of a trading concern of indigenous timber logs through imports and selling the same in Indian market. In 2004, the Company expanded activities in manufacturing by setting up an integrated manufacturing facility in Baidyabati, West Bengal for which entire land was acquired over a period of year 2009-2012. The Company offer Boiling Water Proof (BWP) and Boiling Water Resistant (BWR) plywood. The range of plywood products cater majorly in household, ship building and office area. Sylvan Z+ is the most premium plywood product of the Company amongst other offerings in premium segment. It has recently added another product to the portfolio with the name, Sylvan Blu on addressing the growing demand of cheaper plywood and their alternatives. The manufacturing facility set up in 2009 has been strategically located to Kolkata Port Trust leading to easier imports. The facility has an integrated manufacturing process through which the entire activity of production process is carried out in-house avoiding dependency for the process. Recently, it replaced old pressing machine with newer machine having expanded pressing capacity costing Rs 0.25 crores. The Company raised money from public through IPO by issue and allotment of 51,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 28.05 Crore through Fresh Issue in June, 2024.