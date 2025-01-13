Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.27
9.3
9.09
9.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.91
78.82
73.74
70.69
Net Worth
96.18
88.12
82.83
79.78
Minority Interest
Debt
54.74
55.01
45.79
47.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.21
0
0.07
0.1
Total Liabilities
151.13
143.13
128.69
126.89
Fixed Assets
24.46
20.76
20.42
18.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.24
0.17
0.13
Networking Capital
116.77
119.03
102.54
103.9
Inventories
139.15
131.62
106.57
105.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
40.09
38.53
40.51
29.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.19
9.74
8.25
8.26
Sundry Creditors
-61.79
-56.66
-45.74
-34.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.87
-4.2
-7.05
-4.46
Cash
9.66
3.1
5.58
4.1
Total Assets
151.13
143.13
128.71
126.89
