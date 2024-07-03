Summary

Milton Industries Limited was originally incorporated on August 23, 1985 as Milton Laminates Private Limited. Further the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Milton Laminates Limited on March 31, 1997. Later, the name further was changed to Milton Industries Limited on April 3, 2007. In year 2009, the Company was amalgamated with Valley Valvette Private Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from September 25, 2009 and and in return the shares of the Company was issued to shareholders of Valley Valvette Private Limited. Presently, the Promoters of the Company are Mr. Vijay Pal Jain, Mr. Abhaykumar mahipalsingh Jain, Mr. Vikas Jain, Mr. Ajay Mahipal Singh Jain and Mr. Saket Jain who have experience of about three decades in laminates manufacturing business.Milton Industries is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and engaged in manufacturing of Laminates, Artificial Leather cloth and Glass Fibre Reinforced Epoxy (GFRE) Sheets in the state of Gujarat. The Company is manufacturer and exporter of premium quality high-pressure laminates, industrial Laminates, laminated board, flooring laminates, artificial Leather cloth, GFRE Sheets and other allied products. The Companys superior quality laminates can be used on walls, doors, windows, cupboards, tabletops, hotels, cash counters, home kitchen, etc. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of laminates and further diversified in manufactur

