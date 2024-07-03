iifl-logo-icon 1
Milton Industries Ltd Share Price

42.85
(4.90%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.85
  • Day's High42.85
  • 52 Wk High48.35
  • Prev. Close40.85
  • Day's Low42.85
  • 52 Wk Low 29
  • Turnover (lac)1.88
  • P/E22.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Milton Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

42.85

Prev. Close

40.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.88

Day's High

42.85

Day's Low

42.85

52 Week's High

48.35

52 Week's Low

29

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.82

P/E

22.79

EPS

1.88

Divi. Yield

0

Milton Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Milton Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Milton Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 26.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Milton Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17

17

17

17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.25

26.07

23.2

19.94

Net Worth

46.25

43.07

40.2

36.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.18

68.15

53.78

39

yoy growth (%)

-38.1

26.71

37.9

-10.26

Raw materials

-21.15

-40.06

-36.28

-25.81

As % of sales

50.15

58.77

67.46

66.19

Employee costs

-4.22

-3.95

-2.38

-2.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.73

4.89

2.76

1.33

Depreciation

-1.29

-1.41

-1.23

-1.26

Tax paid

-1.08

-1.41

-0.8

-0.03

Working capital

-2.32

1.91

-2.77

15.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.1

26.71

37.9

-10.26

Op profit growth

-24.21

87.62

1.92

-8.19

EBIT growth

-20.87

49.81

27.4

1.43

Net profit growth

-23.88

77.16

51.21

37.65

No Record Found

Milton Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Milton Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Pal Jain

Director

Ajay Mahipal Singh Jain

Whole-time Director

Abhay Kumar Mahipalsingh Jain

Whole-time Director

Vikas Jain

Whole-time Director

Saket Jain

Director

Neha Jain

Independent Director

Vaibhav Jain

Independent Director

Rakesh Mehtani

Independent Director

Mahesh Samatbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ronak Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Milton Industries Ltd

Summary

Milton Industries Limited was originally incorporated on August 23, 1985 as Milton Laminates Private Limited. Further the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Milton Laminates Limited on March 31, 1997. Later, the name further was changed to Milton Industries Limited on April 3, 2007. In year 2009, the Company was amalgamated with Valley Valvette Private Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from September 25, 2009 and and in return the shares of the Company was issued to shareholders of Valley Valvette Private Limited. Presently, the Promoters of the Company are Mr. Vijay Pal Jain, Mr. Abhaykumar mahipalsingh Jain, Mr. Vikas Jain, Mr. Ajay Mahipal Singh Jain and Mr. Saket Jain who have experience of about three decades in laminates manufacturing business.Milton Industries is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and engaged in manufacturing of Laminates, Artificial Leather cloth and Glass Fibre Reinforced Epoxy (GFRE) Sheets in the state of Gujarat. The Company is manufacturer and exporter of premium quality high-pressure laminates, industrial Laminates, laminated board, flooring laminates, artificial Leather cloth, GFRE Sheets and other allied products. The Companys superior quality laminates can be used on walls, doors, windows, cupboards, tabletops, hotels, cash counters, home kitchen, etc. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of laminates and further diversified in manufactur
Company FAQs

What is the Milton Industries Ltd share price today?

The Milton Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Milton Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milton Industries Ltd is ₹72.82 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Milton Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Milton Industries Ltd is 22.79 and 1.57 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Milton Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milton Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milton Industries Ltd is ₹29 and ₹48.35 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Milton Industries Ltd?

Milton Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.09%, 3 Years at 41.89%, 1 Year at 27.15%, 6 Month at 36.25%, 3 Month at 3.25% and 1 Month at 10.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Milton Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Milton Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.96 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 26.78 %

