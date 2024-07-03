SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹42.85
Prev. Close₹40.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.88
Day's High₹42.85
Day's Low₹42.85
52 Week's High₹48.35
52 Week's Low₹29
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.82
P/E22.79
EPS1.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17
17
17
17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.25
26.07
23.2
19.94
Net Worth
46.25
43.07
40.2
36.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.18
68.15
53.78
39
yoy growth (%)
-38.1
26.71
37.9
-10.26
Raw materials
-21.15
-40.06
-36.28
-25.81
As % of sales
50.15
58.77
67.46
66.19
Employee costs
-4.22
-3.95
-2.38
-2.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.73
4.89
2.76
1.33
Depreciation
-1.29
-1.41
-1.23
-1.26
Tax paid
-1.08
-1.41
-0.8
-0.03
Working capital
-2.32
1.91
-2.77
15.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.1
26.71
37.9
-10.26
Op profit growth
-24.21
87.62
1.92
-8.19
EBIT growth
-20.87
49.81
27.4
1.43
Net profit growth
-23.88
77.16
51.21
37.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Pal Jain
Director
Ajay Mahipal Singh Jain
Whole-time Director
Abhay Kumar Mahipalsingh Jain
Whole-time Director
Vikas Jain
Whole-time Director
Saket Jain
Director
Neha Jain
Independent Director
Vaibhav Jain
Independent Director
Rakesh Mehtani
Independent Director
Mahesh Samatbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ronak Maheshwari
Reports by Milton Industries Ltd
Summary
Milton Industries Limited was originally incorporated on August 23, 1985 as Milton Laminates Private Limited. Further the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Milton Laminates Limited on March 31, 1997. Later, the name further was changed to Milton Industries Limited on April 3, 2007. In year 2009, the Company was amalgamated with Valley Valvette Private Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from September 25, 2009 and and in return the shares of the Company was issued to shareholders of Valley Valvette Private Limited. Presently, the Promoters of the Company are Mr. Vijay Pal Jain, Mr. Abhaykumar mahipalsingh Jain, Mr. Vikas Jain, Mr. Ajay Mahipal Singh Jain and Mr. Saket Jain who have experience of about three decades in laminates manufacturing business.Milton Industries is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and engaged in manufacturing of Laminates, Artificial Leather cloth and Glass Fibre Reinforced Epoxy (GFRE) Sheets in the state of Gujarat. The Company is manufacturer and exporter of premium quality high-pressure laminates, industrial Laminates, laminated board, flooring laminates, artificial Leather cloth, GFRE Sheets and other allied products. The Companys superior quality laminates can be used on walls, doors, windows, cupboards, tabletops, hotels, cash counters, home kitchen, etc. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of laminates and further diversified in manufactur
The Milton Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milton Industries Ltd is ₹72.82 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Milton Industries Ltd is 22.79 and 1.57 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milton Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milton Industries Ltd is ₹29 and ₹48.35 as of 09 Dec ‘24
Milton Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.09%, 3 Years at 41.89%, 1 Year at 27.15%, 6 Month at 36.25%, 3 Month at 3.25% and 1 Month at 10.01%.
