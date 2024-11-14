MILTON INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 . Milton Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Milton Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)