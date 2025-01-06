iifl-logo-icon 1
Milton Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.7
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Milton Industri. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.73

4.89

2.76

1.33

Depreciation

-1.29

-1.41

-1.23

-1.26

Tax paid

-1.08

-1.41

-0.8

-0.03

Working capital

-2.32

1.91

-2.77

15.51

Other operating items

Operating

-0.96

3.97

-2.04

15.54

Capital expenditure

2.23

2.87

1.08

-0.03

Free cash flow

1.26

6.84

-0.96

15.5

Equity raised

34.59

30.72

26.79

30.82

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.49

11.4

10.38

15.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

42.34

48.97

36.21

61.95

