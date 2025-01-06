Milton Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.73
4.89
2.76
1.33
Depreciation
-1.29
-1.41
-1.23
-1.26
Tax paid
-1.08
-1.41
-0.8
-0.03
Working capital
-2.32
1.91
-2.77
15.51
Other operating items
Operating
-0.96
3.97
-2.04
15.54
Capital expenditure
2.23
2.87
1.08
-0.03
Free cash flow
1.26
6.84
-0.96
15.5
Equity raised
34.59
30.72
26.79
30.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.49
11.4
10.38
15.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.34
48.97
36.21
61.95
No Record Found
