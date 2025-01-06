iifl-logo-icon 1
Milton Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.7
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Milton Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.18

68.15

53.78

39

yoy growth (%)

-38.1

26.71

37.9

-10.26

Raw materials

-21.15

-40.06

-36.28

-25.81

As % of sales

50.15

58.77

67.46

66.19

Employee costs

-4.22

-3.95

-2.38

-2.14

As % of sales

10

5.8

4.44

5.51

Other costs

-10.55

-15.89

-10.71

-6.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.02

23.32

19.92

17.24

Operating profit

6.24

8.24

4.39

4.31

OPM

14.81

12.09

8.16

11.05

Depreciation

-1.29

-1.41

-1.23

-1.26

Interest expense

-1.76

-2.06

-1.87

-2.31

Other income

0.54

0.12

1.48

0.6

Profit before tax

3.73

4.89

2.76

1.33

Taxes

-1.08

-1.41

-0.8

-0.03

Tax rate

-29.11

-28.86

-28.94

-2.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.64

3.48

1.96

1.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.64

3.48

1.96

1.29

yoy growth (%)

-23.88

77.16

51.21

37.65

NPM

6.27

5.1

3.65

3.33

