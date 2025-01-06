Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.18
68.15
53.78
39
yoy growth (%)
-38.1
26.71
37.9
-10.26
Raw materials
-21.15
-40.06
-36.28
-25.81
As % of sales
50.15
58.77
67.46
66.19
Employee costs
-4.22
-3.95
-2.38
-2.14
As % of sales
10
5.8
4.44
5.51
Other costs
-10.55
-15.89
-10.71
-6.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.02
23.32
19.92
17.24
Operating profit
6.24
8.24
4.39
4.31
OPM
14.81
12.09
8.16
11.05
Depreciation
-1.29
-1.41
-1.23
-1.26
Interest expense
-1.76
-2.06
-1.87
-2.31
Other income
0.54
0.12
1.48
0.6
Profit before tax
3.73
4.89
2.76
1.33
Taxes
-1.08
-1.41
-0.8
-0.03
Tax rate
-29.11
-28.86
-28.94
-2.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.64
3.48
1.96
1.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.64
3.48
1.96
1.29
yoy growth (%)
-23.88
77.16
51.21
37.65
NPM
6.27
5.1
3.65
3.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.