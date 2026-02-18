No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2.3
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
31.56
24.16
21.06
Net Worth
33.86
26.46
23.36
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
140.03
137.9
148.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
140.03
137.9
148.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.14
0.14
0.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
762.8
|61.47
|16,947.36
|58.77
|0.13
|1,146.56
|115.02
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
248
|47.24
|6,327.66
|19.91
|0.16
|549.28
|46.94
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,221.8
|26.79
|3,765.52
|45.99
|0
|270.96
|426.74
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
231.4
|32.82
|2,889.9
|17.98
|0.22
|500.54
|68.84
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
217.7
|0
|2,669.6
|10.24
|0.14
|416.27
|109.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
46 B.B.Ganguly Street 5th Flr,
Room No-9,
West Bengal - 700012
Tel: +91 033 3507 6903
Website: http://www.manilam.com
Email: info@manilam.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Manilam Industries India Ltd
