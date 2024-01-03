Manilam Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
764.8
|61.47
|16,947.36
|58.77
|0.13
|1,146.56
|115.02
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
249
|47.24
|6,327.66
|19.91
|0.16
|549.28
|46.94
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,232.5
|26.79
|3,765.52
|45.99
|0
|270.96
|426.74
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
234.1
|32.82
|2,889.9
|17.98
|0.22
|500.54
|68.84
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
218.7
|0
|2,669.6
|10.24
|0.14
|416.27
|109.63
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.