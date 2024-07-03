iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenlam Industries Ltd Share Price

567.3
(-3.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:56 PM

  • Open585.75
  • Day's High588.8
  • 52 Wk High662
  • Prev. Close589
  • Day's Low566.55
  • 52 Wk Low 431
  • Turnover (lac)91.6
  • P/E54.27
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value86.22
  • EPS10.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,237.26
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Greenlam Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.65

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

Greenlam Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Greenlam Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.98%

Non-Promoter- 17.35%

Institutions: 17.35%

Non-Institutions: 31.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Greenlam Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.76

12.76

12.07

12.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,033.58

908.04

619.86

546.33

Net Worth

1,046.34

920.8

631.93

558.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,559.18

1,126.05

1,227.22

1,060.77

yoy growth (%)

38.46

-8.24

15.69

9.32

Raw materials

-901.91

-601.55

-665.67

-585.44

As % of sales

57.84

53.42

54.24

55.18

Employee costs

-208.54

-166.51

-179.17

-141.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

112.2

99.51

114.3

89.65

Depreciation

-54.3

-51.78

-48.97

-33.12

Tax paid

-24.25

-20.26

-21.68

-30.46

Working capital

77.39

-69.77

90.67

16.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.46

-8.24

15.69

9.32

Op profit growth

-0.72

1.72

17.83

10.28

EBIT growth

8.77

-14.16

27.42

14.6

Net profit growth

27.69

-27.83

56.47

38.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,306.35

2,025.96

1,703.4

1,199.59

1,320.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,306.35

2,025.96

1,703.4

1,199.59

1,320.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.66

17.95

7.29

7.56

4.42

Greenlam Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Greenlam Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shiv Prakash Mittal

Managing Director & CEO

Saurabh Mittal

Whole-time Director

Parul Mittal

Independent Director

Sandip Das

Independent Non Exe. Director

Matangi Gowrishankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogesh Kapur

Independent Director

RAHUL CHHABRA

Non Executive Director

Jalaj Ashwin Dani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Greenlam Industries Ltd

Summary

Greenlam Industries Limited was incorporated on 12 August, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing laminates, decorative veneers and allied products through its factories at Behror and Nalagarh and branches and dealers network spread all over the country. It has two overseas wholly owned subsidiary companies i.e. ,Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Greenlam America Inc. and 2 domestic subsidiary , Greenlam South Ltd ( wholly owned) and HG Industries Limited ( holding 74.91% shares). The Companys current business is resultant of de-merger of the Decorative business of Greenply Industries Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Post the said Scheme, the Companys business has been designed to be an interior infrastructure company engaged in the manufacture of laminates, decorative veneers and their allied products. During the year 2014-15, through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Greenply and the Company, which was approved by the Honble Gauhati High Court, vide order dated 31 October 2014, the Decorative Business demerged from Greenply and was transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from April 1, 2013 and the said Scheme was made effective on November 17, 2014.During the year 2015-16, the Company commenced the commercial production of Engineered Door Sets and Door Leafs at Companys manufacturing unit in Behror, Rajasthan. The Company established a branch office in Dubai, UAE under the name Greenlam Industries Limited
Company FAQs

What is the Greenlam Industries Ltd share price today?

The Greenlam Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹567.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Greenlam Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenlam Industries Ltd is ₹7237.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Greenlam Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Greenlam Industries Ltd is 54.27 and 6.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Greenlam Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenlam Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenlam Industries Ltd is ₹431 and ₹662 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Greenlam Industries Ltd?

Greenlam Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.98%, 3 Years at 17.61%, 1 Year at 8.39%, 6 Month at -3.06%, 3 Month at 18.80% and 1 Month at 1.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Greenlam Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Greenlam Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.98 %
Institutions - 17.35 %
Public - 31.66 %

