SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹585.75
Prev. Close₹589
Turnover(Lac.)₹91.6
Day's High₹588.8
Day's Low₹566.55
52 Week's High₹662
52 Week's Low₹431
Book Value₹86.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,237.26
P/E54.27
EPS10.86
Divi. Yield0.28
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.76
12.76
12.07
12.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,033.58
908.04
619.86
546.33
Net Worth
1,046.34
920.8
631.93
558.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,559.18
1,126.05
1,227.22
1,060.77
yoy growth (%)
38.46
-8.24
15.69
9.32
Raw materials
-901.91
-601.55
-665.67
-585.44
As % of sales
57.84
53.42
54.24
55.18
Employee costs
-208.54
-166.51
-179.17
-141.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
112.2
99.51
114.3
89.65
Depreciation
-54.3
-51.78
-48.97
-33.12
Tax paid
-24.25
-20.26
-21.68
-30.46
Working capital
77.39
-69.77
90.67
16.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.46
-8.24
15.69
9.32
Op profit growth
-0.72
1.72
17.83
10.28
EBIT growth
8.77
-14.16
27.42
14.6
Net profit growth
27.69
-27.83
56.47
38.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,306.35
2,025.96
1,703.4
1,199.59
1,320.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,306.35
2,025.96
1,703.4
1,199.59
1,320.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.66
17.95
7.29
7.56
4.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shiv Prakash Mittal
Managing Director & CEO
Saurabh Mittal
Whole-time Director
Parul Mittal
Independent Director
Sandip Das
Independent Non Exe. Director
Matangi Gowrishankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogesh Kapur
Independent Director
RAHUL CHHABRA
Non Executive Director
Jalaj Ashwin Dani
Reports by Greenlam Industries Ltd
Summary
Greenlam Industries Limited was incorporated on 12 August, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing laminates, decorative veneers and allied products through its factories at Behror and Nalagarh and branches and dealers network spread all over the country. It has two overseas wholly owned subsidiary companies i.e. ,Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Greenlam America Inc. and 2 domestic subsidiary , Greenlam South Ltd ( wholly owned) and HG Industries Limited ( holding 74.91% shares). The Companys current business is resultant of de-merger of the Decorative business of Greenply Industries Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Post the said Scheme, the Companys business has been designed to be an interior infrastructure company engaged in the manufacture of laminates, decorative veneers and their allied products. During the year 2014-15, through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Greenply and the Company, which was approved by the Honble Gauhati High Court, vide order dated 31 October 2014, the Decorative Business demerged from Greenply and was transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from April 1, 2013 and the said Scheme was made effective on November 17, 2014.During the year 2015-16, the Company commenced the commercial production of Engineered Door Sets and Door Leafs at Companys manufacturing unit in Behror, Rajasthan. The Company established a branch office in Dubai, UAE under the name Greenlam Industries Limited
The Greenlam Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹567.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenlam Industries Ltd is ₹7237.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Greenlam Industries Ltd is 54.27 and 6.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenlam Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenlam Industries Ltd is ₹431 and ₹662 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Greenlam Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.98%, 3 Years at 17.61%, 1 Year at 8.39%, 6 Month at -3.06%, 3 Month at 18.80% and 1 Month at 1.55%.
