Summary

Greenlam Industries Limited was incorporated on 12 August, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing laminates, decorative veneers and allied products through its factories at Behror and Nalagarh and branches and dealers network spread all over the country. It has two overseas wholly owned subsidiary companies i.e. ,Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Greenlam America Inc. and 2 domestic subsidiary , Greenlam South Ltd ( wholly owned) and HG Industries Limited ( holding 74.91% shares). The Companys current business is resultant of de-merger of the Decorative business of Greenply Industries Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Post the said Scheme, the Companys business has been designed to be an interior infrastructure company engaged in the manufacture of laminates, decorative veneers and their allied products. During the year 2014-15, through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Greenply and the Company, which was approved by the Honble Gauhati High Court, vide order dated 31 October 2014, the Decorative Business demerged from Greenply and was transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from April 1, 2013 and the said Scheme was made effective on November 17, 2014.During the year 2015-16, the Company commenced the commercial production of Engineered Door Sets and Door Leafs at Companys manufacturing unit in Behror, Rajasthan. The Company established a branch office in Dubai, UAE under the name Greenlam Industries Limited

Read More