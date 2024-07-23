Greenlam Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
112.2
99.51
114.3
89.65
Depreciation
-54.3
-51.78
-48.97
-33.12
Tax paid
-24.25
-20.26
-21.68
-30.46
Working capital
77.39
-69.77
90.67
16.29
Other operating items
Operating
111.04
-42.3
134.32
42.36
Capital expenditure
44.74
31.86
164.47
39.54
Free cash flow
155.78
-10.44
298.79
81.9
Equity raised
1,080.82
958.03
731.65
584.49
Investing
110.17
106.4
46.46
0
Financing
200.06
60.37
89.55
113.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.03
Net in cash
1,546.84
1,114.35
1,166.45
786.22
