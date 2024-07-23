iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenlam Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

565.8
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenlam Industries Ltd

Greenlam Industr FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

112.2

99.51

114.3

89.65

Depreciation

-54.3

-51.78

-48.97

-33.12

Tax paid

-24.25

-20.26

-21.68

-30.46

Working capital

77.39

-69.77

90.67

16.29

Other operating items

Operating

111.04

-42.3

134.32

42.36

Capital expenditure

44.74

31.86

164.47

39.54

Free cash flow

155.78

-10.44

298.79

81.9

Equity raised

1,080.82

958.03

731.65

584.49

Investing

110.17

106.4

46.46

0

Financing

200.06

60.37

89.55

113.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.03

Net in cash

1,546.84

1,114.35

1,166.45

786.22


