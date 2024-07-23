Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,559.18
1,126.05
1,227.22
1,060.77
yoy growth (%)
38.46
-8.24
15.69
9.32
Raw materials
-901.91
-601.55
-665.67
-585.44
As % of sales
57.84
53.42
54.24
55.18
Employee costs
-208.54
-166.51
-179.17
-141.21
As % of sales
13.37
14.78
14.59
13.31
Other costs
-286.2
-194.26
-221.43
-197.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.35
17.25
18.04
18.62
Operating profit
162.52
163.71
160.93
136.57
OPM
10.42
14.53
13.11
12.87
Depreciation
-54.3
-51.78
-48.97
-33.12
Interest expense
-13.47
-16.03
-20.29
-15.97
Other income
17.46
3.61
22.64
2.18
Profit before tax
112.2
99.51
114.3
89.65
Taxes
-24.25
-20.26
-21.68
-30.46
Tax rate
-21.61
-20.35
-18.96
-33.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
87.95
79.25
92.62
59.19
Exceptional items
-2.58
-12.4
0
0
Net profit
85.36
66.84
92.62
59.19
yoy growth (%)
27.69
-27.83
56.47
38.28
NPM
5.47
5.93
7.54
5.58
