iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Greenlam Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

569.5
(0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenlam Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,559.18

1,126.05

1,227.22

1,060.77

yoy growth (%)

38.46

-8.24

15.69

9.32

Raw materials

-901.91

-601.55

-665.67

-585.44

As % of sales

57.84

53.42

54.24

55.18

Employee costs

-208.54

-166.51

-179.17

-141.21

As % of sales

13.37

14.78

14.59

13.31

Other costs

-286.2

-194.26

-221.43

-197.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.35

17.25

18.04

18.62

Operating profit

162.52

163.71

160.93

136.57

OPM

10.42

14.53

13.11

12.87

Depreciation

-54.3

-51.78

-48.97

-33.12

Interest expense

-13.47

-16.03

-20.29

-15.97

Other income

17.46

3.61

22.64

2.18

Profit before tax

112.2

99.51

114.3

89.65

Taxes

-24.25

-20.26

-21.68

-30.46

Tax rate

-21.61

-20.35

-18.96

-33.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

87.95

79.25

92.62

59.19

Exceptional items

-2.58

-12.4

0

0

Net profit

85.36

66.84

92.62

59.19

yoy growth (%)

27.69

-27.83

56.47

38.28

NPM

5.47

5.93

7.54

5.58

Greenlam Industr : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenlam Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.