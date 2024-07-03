Greenlam Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
680.81
604.71
624.09
563.37
603.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
680.81
604.71
624.09
563.37
603.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.16
3.13
8.75
3.1
5.82
Total Income
688.97
607.84
632.84
566.47
609.46
Total Expenditure
599.38
540.69
540.56
492.23
528.03
PBIDT
89.59
67.15
92.28
74.24
81.43
Interest
15.53
13.79
13.38
14.32
9.29
PBDT
74.06
53.36
78.9
59.92
72.14
Depreciation
26.81
26.31
25.76
24.48
19.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.19
9.93
11.76
11.63
14.63
Deferred Tax
-0.39
-2.77
0.59
-1.45
-0.92
Reported Profit After Tax
34.45
19.89
40.79
25.26
38.97
Minority Interest After NP
-0.17
-0.38
-0.18
-0.04
-0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.62
20.27
40.97
25.3
39.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.62
20.27
40.97
25.3
39.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.7
1.56
4.22
1.98
3.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.76
12.76
12.76
12.76
12.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.15
11.1
14.78
13.17
13.48
PBDTM(%)
10.87
8.82
12.64
10.63
11.95
PATM(%)
5.06
3.28
6.53
4.48
6.45
