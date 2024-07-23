Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.99
-9.16
15.36
6.4
Op profit growth
7.91
-2.77
19.71
7.63
EBIT growth
8.39
-3.75
13.61
9.95
Net profit growth
23.01
-14.89
34.14
30.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.97
14.44
13.49
13
EBIT margin
7.97
10.44
9.85
10
Net profit margin
5.32
6.14
6.56
5.64
RoCE
13.78
14.57
17.85
18.06
RoNW
3.69
3.43
5.05
4.93
RoA
2.3
2.14
2.97
2.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.51
30.53
35.91
26.77
Dividend per share
1.2
5
4
2.5
Cash EPS
2.67
7.53
14.15
11.87
Book value per share
54.22
237.59
207.43
147.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
48.31
6.11
2.66
8.53
P/CEPS
135.83
24.77
6.76
19.25
P/B
6.69
0.78
0.46
1.54
EV/EBIDTA
24.5
14.06
7.76
19.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
9.33
Tax payout
-23.45
-20.55
-19.99
-33.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.29
41.51
42.61
52.42
Inventory days
94.44
113.97
86.69
77.21
Creditor days
-58.01
-70.73
-52.89
-52.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.64
-7.4
-5.96
-6.34
Net debt / equity
0.58
0.5
0.52
0.67
Net debt / op. profit
2.04
1.66
1.47
1.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.43
-50.15
-50.76
-52.26
Employee costs
-15.23
-17.32
-16.8
-15.14
Other costs
-18.35
-18.07
-18.93
-19.58
