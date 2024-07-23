iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenlam Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

557.6
(0.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.76

12.76

12.07

12.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,033.58

908.04

619.86

546.33

Net Worth

1,046.34

920.8

631.93

558.4

Minority Interest

Debt

525.61

455.01

369.97

274.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

15.98

15.47

16.88

19.05

Total Liabilities

1,587.93

1,391.28

1,018.78

852.32

Fixed Assets

655.1

567.31

397.91

415.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

575.38

487.62

287.14

176.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.95

6.08

5.42

4.22

Networking Capital

332.38

323.23

319.78

244.37

Inventories

479.09

452.39

445.39

330.94

Inventory Days

104.26

107.27

Sundry Debtors

153.03

123.8

124.11

137.08

Debtor Days

29.05

44.43

Other Current Assets

94.57

90.48

46.13

45.36

Sundry Creditors

-302.96

-253.68

-243.64

-216.39

Creditor Days

57.03

70.14

Other Current Liabilities

-91.35

-89.76

-52.21

-52.62

Cash

18.15

7.02

8.54

10.89

Total Assets

1,587.96

1,391.26

1,018.79

852.33

