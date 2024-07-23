Greenlam Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.76
12.76
12.07
12.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,033.58
908.04
619.86
546.33
Net Worth
1,046.34
920.8
631.93
558.4
Minority Interest
Debt
525.61
455.01
369.97
274.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.98
15.47
16.88
19.05
Total Liabilities
1,587.93
1,391.28
1,018.78
852.32
Fixed Assets
655.1
567.31
397.91
415.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
575.38
487.62
287.14
176.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.95
6.08
5.42
4.22
Networking Capital
332.38
323.23
319.78
244.37
Inventories
479.09
452.39
445.39
330.94
Inventory Days
104.26
107.27
Sundry Debtors
153.03
123.8
124.11
137.08
Debtor Days
29.05
44.43
Other Current Assets
94.57
90.48
46.13
45.36
Sundry Creditors
-302.96
-253.68
-243.64
-216.39
Creditor Days
57.03
70.14
Other Current Liabilities
-91.35
-89.76
-52.21
-52.62
Cash
18.15
7.02
8.54
10.89
Total Assets
1,587.96
1,391.26
1,018.79
852.33
