|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith Newspaper clippings of the Public Notice published for conducting the 11th Annual General Meeting through VC/OAVM. Please find enclosed herewith the Newspaper clippings with regards to Notice of 11th Annual General Meeting and E- Voting instructions. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Please find enclosed Scrutinizer Report. Please find enclosed Voting Results of 11th AGM. Please find enclosed Outcome of AGM Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors Please find enclosed change of Directorate re-appointment of Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
