Greenlam Industries Ltd Board Meeting

540.75
(0.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:54 PM

Greenlam Industr CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Greenlam Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and
Board Meeting13 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Greenlam Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve modification in structure of outstanding secured listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the Company and matters incidental and ancillary thereto. The Board Meeting to be held on 03/09/2024 Stands Cancelled. The Company will inform the Stock Exchange(s) the revised schedule of Board Meeting in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024) Greenlam Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve purchase/repurchase of NCDs and cancellation thereof. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 13, 2024 considered and approved, inter alia, to purchase/repurchase the outstanding secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Please refer attached document for complete details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Greenlam Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Un audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Greenlam Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) 50(1)(c) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenlam Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to transact inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. For complete details please refer attached file. Please find attached . Dividend Please find attached disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Greenlam Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenlam Industries Limited will be held on Friday February 02 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Notice is also given that pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window has been closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from January 01 2024 (as required) and will be reopened on February 04 2024 after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges. The Company will organize an Analysts and Investors Meet on February 05 2024. The details of the meet will be available on the Companys website closer to the schedule event. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Please refer attached document for complete details. Please find attached intimation related to captioned subject. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

