The Members of Greenlam Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Greenlam Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31 2024, and the profit, and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10)

of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Recognition of Revenue Our audit procedure included but not limited to The Company recognizes revenue at the point in time when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. In determining the transaction price for the sale, the Company considers the effects of variable consideration and consideration receivable from the customer. • We performed process walkthrough to understand the adequacy and the design of the revenue cycle. We tested internal controls in the revenue and trade receivables over the accuracy and timing of revenue accounted in the financial statements. For the year ended March 31, 2024, the Companys Statement of Profit & Loss included Sales of Rs 207386.16 Lakhs. Some terms of sales arrangements are governed by Incoterms, including the timing of transfer of control. • Understanding the policies and procedures applied to revenue recognition, as well as compliance thereof, including an analysis of the effectiveness of controls related to revenue recognition processes employed by the Company. The nature of rebates, discounts, and sales returns, if any, involve judgment in determining sales revenues and revenue cut-off. The risk is, therefore, that revenue may not be recognized in the correct period or that revenue and associated profit is misstated. • We reviewed the revenue recognition policy applied by the Company to ensure its compliance with Ind-AS 115 requirements. Refer to material accounting policies Note 1.09 and Note No. 29 of the standalone Financial Statements. • We requested and obtained independent balance confirmations from the Companys customers on a sample basis. • We checked the contracts of customers along with revenue recognition policy applied by the Company to ensure satisfaction of performance obligation upon transfer of control of products to customer at a point in time. Our checking procedure includes consideration of the accounting and presentation of the rebates and discount arrangements. • In addition to substantive analytical reviews performed to understand how the revenue has trended over the year, we performed a detailed testing on transactions around the year-end, ensuring revenues were recognized in the correct accounting period. We also tested journal entries recognized to revenue focusing on unusual or irregular transactions. • We validated the appropriateness and completeness of the related disclosures in Note No. 29 of the Standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys annual report particularly with respect to the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business responsibility report and Corporate Governance report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional Skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

Q Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Q Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3X0 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Q Evaluate the appropriateness of material accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Q Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Q Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The company has prepared the standalone financial statement after giving the effect of the Scheme of Arrangement ("Scheme") between HG Industries Limited ("Transferor Company") and Greenlam Industries Limited ("Transferee Company") for amalgamation of Transferor Company with and into the Transferee Company which was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi bench vide Order dated October 31, 2023. The Scheme has become effective w.e.f. November 08, 2023 (Appointed Date April 01,2022).

In view of the above and in terms of the requirements under applicable Ind AS and other applicable provisions, the previous period figures have been restated for giving accounting impact of amalgamation.

(Refer note no 52 of the standalone financial statement as at March 31,2024)

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flow and statement of change in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section 2 of section 164 of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

(g) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the information given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note no 40 to the standalone financial statements).

ii. The Company did not have any long- term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company (refer Note 26.1 to standalone financial statements)

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note No 50 to the standalone financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

"Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure as referred in paragraph (1) Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our

Independent Auditors Report to the members of Greenlam Industries Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024, we report that:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the

Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment, and right to use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year, based on the regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. There have been no discrepancies, noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except for the following properties (Refer Note No. 1.5 to the Standalone Financial Statements):

(Rs in Lakhs)

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value as on March 31, 2024 Held in the Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company Building 286.98 SDB Infrastructure Private Limited No Since 2013 The Company has obtained peaceful possession over the said property pursuant to the said scheme, however, the seller has failed to get the Lease deed registered in the name of company. Therefore, the Company has filed a suit before Honble High Court of Delhi and the matter is currently under litigation Building 39.39 HG Industries Limited (Formerly known as Himalaya Granites Limited) No Since April 22 The Company has obtained peaceful possession over the said property pursuant to the said scheme, however, necessary steps will be taken to get the ownership/tile deed transferred to its name in due course.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory (except stock lying with the third parties and in transit, for which confirmations have been received/ material received subsequently) has been physically verified at reasonable intervals and the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The returns/statement filed at end of the quarter with banks are materially in agreement with books of accounts of company

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company have provided guarantee and made investments as disclosed in note no 42.2, note no 40 of financial statements respectively. However, it has not provided loans and advances in nature of loan secured or unsecured, security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a. In respect of guarantee granted by the Company.

(A) The aggregate amount of guarantee given during the year amounted to H9500 lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such guarantees to subsidiaries is H76425.81 lakhs.

(B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to guarantee to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is nil.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has made investment and provided guarantee to its subsidiaries., however investments so made and guarantees so provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no loans were granted by the Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (iii) (c) , Clause 3 (iii)

(d) , Clause 3 (iii) (e) and Clause 3 (iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security provided.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any deposits are outstanding during the year. There are no deemed deposits under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement of maintenance of cost records pursuant to Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion:

a) the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, Goods and Services Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess, and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities with slight delays. Further, there were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) there are no statutory dues referred to in clause 3 (vii) (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (H) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 154 4.84 Lakhs* FY 2013-14 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Certain allowances added back by AO 472.51 Lakhs** FY 2013-14 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Export Incentive added back 364.95 LakhsAA FY 2019-20 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Misc Disallowance 564.73 Lakhs FY 2020-21 CIT(A)

* The amount mentioned excludes amount deposited under protest amounting to H0.60 lakhs

* *The amount mentioned excludes amount deposited under protest amounting to H180.32 lakhs AA The amount mentioned excludes amount deposited under protest amounting to H91.30 lakhs

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, provisions of under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, funds raised on a short- term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and the Company is not having associate or joint venture. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries during the year and the Company is not having associate or joint venture. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xi)(a) of the order is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that there is no whistle blower complaint received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of Para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the note no 42 of financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there is one core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing or other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub- section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Greenlam Industries Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements reporting of Greenlam Industries limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, based on records the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statement were operating effectively as at

March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.