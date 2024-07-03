Greenlam Industries Ltd Summary

Greenlam Industries Limited was incorporated on 12 August, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing laminates, decorative veneers and allied products through its factories at Behror and Nalagarh and branches and dealers network spread all over the country. It has two overseas wholly owned subsidiary companies i.e. ,Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Greenlam America Inc. and 2 domestic subsidiary , Greenlam South Ltd ( wholly owned) and HG Industries Limited ( holding 74.91% shares). The Companys current business is resultant of de-merger of the Decorative business of Greenply Industries Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Post the said Scheme, the Companys business has been designed to be an interior infrastructure company engaged in the manufacture of laminates, decorative veneers and their allied products. During the year 2014-15, through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Greenply and the Company, which was approved by the Honble Gauhati High Court, vide order dated 31 October 2014, the Decorative Business demerged from Greenply and was transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from April 1, 2013 and the said Scheme was made effective on November 17, 2014.During the year 2015-16, the Company commenced the commercial production of Engineered Door Sets and Door Leafs at Companys manufacturing unit in Behror, Rajasthan. The Company established a branch office in Dubai, UAE under the name Greenlam Industries Limited (DMCC Branch) to strengthen its presence in the Large Middle East markets in financial year 2016-17.During the financial year 2017-18, the expanded capacity for Laminates at the unit of the Company situated at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture an additional 2 million laminate sheets per annum became operational w.e.f. June 05, 2017. With this addition, the total installed capacity for laminate became 14.02 million laminate sheets per annum. During the financial year 2019-20, the expanded capacity for Laminates at the unit of the Company situated at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture an additional 1.6 million laminate sheets per annum was made operational in September, 2019. With this addition, the total installed capacity for laminate became 15.62 million laminate sheets per annum. During financial year 2019-20, Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. acquired 100% shares of Decolan SA and consequently Decolan SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of Greenlam Industries Limited. Post its acquisition, the name of Decolan SA by Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. got changed to Greenlam Decolan SA. Further, Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has on May 05, 2020, incorporated a new subsidiary in Indonesia under the name and style of PT Greenlam Indo Pacific in Indonesia, to carry out, inter alia, the business of distributor and wholesaler of laminates and allied products. In the above-said Indonesian company, Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. holds 67% shares and balance share of 33% is held by a local shareholder as per regulations in Indonesia. Accordingly, the said PT Greenlam Indo Pacific has become a step-down subsidiary of Greenlam Industries Limited upon its incorporation. Further, Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. on November 02, 2020, incorporated a new subsidiary in Russian Federation under the name Greenlam Rus LLC, and on January 08, 2021, incorporated a new subsidiary in Republic of Poland under the Greenlam Poland Sp. z o.o. Upon their incorporation, Greenlam Rus LLC and Greenlam Poland Sp. z o.o. became step-down subsidiaries of Greenlam Industries Limited. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Greenlam South Limited in India to explore opportunities through greenfield project for manufacturing and marketing of laminate and wood based products.During FY 2021-22, Company acquired 74.91% equity share capital of HG Industries Limited (formerly Himalaya Granites Limited) (HGIL) and consequently HGIL became a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has established a branch office in Kathmandu, Nepal with a view to strengthen its presence in Nepal.The Company acquired a laminate manufacturing facility at Prantij, Gujarat along with machineries & equipment with production capacity of approximately 3.4 million laminate sheets per annum. It commenced commercial production at the said newly acquired laminate manufacturing facility with effect from August 20, 2022. Further, upgradation of the said manufacturing facility wascompleted on May 17, 2023. Upon upgradation, the production capacity of said manufacturing facility became 5.4 million laminate sheets per annum and the total installed capacity of the Company for manufacturing of laminates increased to 21.02 million sheets per annum in 2022-23.