SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹239.18
Prev. Close₹239.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.68
Day's High₹245.2
Day's Low₹239.18
52 Week's High₹270
52 Week's Low₹145
Book Value₹61.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)204.71
P/E57.5
EPS4.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.49
8.49
8.49
8.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.71
40.09
36.79
36.68
Net Worth
51.2
48.58
45.28
45.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
83.44
92.39
87.99
81.1
yoy growth (%)
-9.67
4.99
8.5
-4.18
Raw materials
-34.7
-36.9
-40.43
-34.16
As % of sales
41.59
39.94
45.95
42.12
Employee costs
-12.36
-15.28
-15.75
-15.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.28
2.29
0.07
-0.5
Depreciation
-2.28
-2.14
-2.03
-2.04
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.62
0.82
-0.74
Working capital
-4.77
-4.4
-0.76
0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.67
4.99
8.5
-4.18
Op profit growth
-17.68
108.7
-31.05
-47.57
EBIT growth
-35.98
25.1
22.26
-53.93
Net profit growth
-40.34
-8.94
35.55
-24.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
109.04
107.86
99.73
85.03
97.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
109.04
107.86
99.73
85.03
97.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.7
0.32
0.29
0.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P K Mayan Mohammed
Chief Finance Officer & CS
R Balakrishnan
Chairman & Independent Directo
T Balakrishnan
Independent Director
Pushya Sitaraman
Non Executive Director
Parthasarathi Thiruvengadam
Nominee
Prasanth Ragunathan
Non Executive Director
Radha Unni
Reports by Western India Plywoods Ltd
Summary
The Kerala based Western India Plywoods Ltd., established in 1945, started manufacture of sawn timber and plywood on a modest scale with a few indigenous and lent-leased machinery. The Company is a manufacturer of high quality plywoods, Hardboard, Pre-Compressed Boards, Densified Wood, Furniture and Low Density Fibre Boards at Kannur, Kerala. It manufactures UF & PF Resins, Resorcinol Formaldehyde, Glass Reinforced Plastics, Prefurnished Boards, DAP resin and Monomer, UV Top Coat and Base Coat.The Hardboard Plant with an installed capacity of 12.5 tonnes was set up in 1959-60 with West German technical collaboration. Now this Division with an total installed capacity of 34750 MTPA is the market leader in Hardboards.In 1978, WIP has set up a plant for manufacturing Di-allyl Phthalate (DAP) Moulding powder, a thermoset which had to be imported until then, The technology was developed in-house with support from Shree Ram Institute of Industrial Research, Delhi.In 1989, the company put up a pre-finishing plant for direct printing wood grains and plain colours onto hardboards and plywoods using UV radiation cured surface finishes. The pre-finishing plant is the only one of its kind in the country and one of the few in the World. The Company was the first to make Irradiated Wood, Aircraft Plywood, Fire Retardant Plywood conforming to BS:476 specification, high pressure industrial laminates, develop Weather proof, Marine and Fire Retardant Hardboards, Metal Faced Plywoods, Pre-finis
Read More
The Western India Plywoods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹241.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Western India Plywoods Ltd is ₹204.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Western India Plywoods Ltd is 57.5 and 3.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Western India Plywoods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Western India Plywoods Ltd is ₹145 and ₹270 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Western India Plywoods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.69%, 3 Years at 66.84%, 1 Year at 34.45%, 6 Month at 52.27%, 3 Month at 25.23% and 1 Month at 14.92%.
