Western India Plywoods Ltd Share Price

241.2
(0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:17:47 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open239.18
  • Day's High245.2
  • 52 Wk High270
  • Prev. Close239.18
  • Day's Low239.18
  • 52 Wk Low 145
  • Turnover (lac)1.68
  • P/E57.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.95
  • EPS4.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)204.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Western India Plywoods Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Western India Plywoods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Western India Plywoods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.78%

Non-Promoter- 2.67%

Institutions: 2.66%

Non-Institutions: 56.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Western India Plywoods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.49

8.49

8.49

8.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.71

40.09

36.79

36.68

Net Worth

51.2

48.58

45.28

45.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

83.44

92.39

87.99

81.1

yoy growth (%)

-9.67

4.99

8.5

-4.18

Raw materials

-34.7

-36.9

-40.43

-34.16

As % of sales

41.59

39.94

45.95

42.12

Employee costs

-12.36

-15.28

-15.75

-15.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.28

2.29

0.07

-0.5

Depreciation

-2.28

-2.14

-2.03

-2.04

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.62

0.82

-0.74

Working capital

-4.77

-4.4

-0.76

0.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.67

4.99

8.5

-4.18

Op profit growth

-17.68

108.7

-31.05

-47.57

EBIT growth

-35.98

25.1

22.26

-53.93

Net profit growth

-40.34

-8.94

35.55

-24.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

109.04

107.86

99.73

85.03

97.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

109.04

107.86

99.73

85.03

97.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.7

0.32

0.29

0.79

Western India Plywoods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Western India Plywoods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P K Mayan Mohammed

Chief Finance Officer & CS

R Balakrishnan

Chairman & Independent Directo

T Balakrishnan

Independent Director

Pushya Sitaraman

Non Executive Director

Parthasarathi Thiruvengadam

Nominee

Prasanth Ragunathan

Non Executive Director

Radha Unni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Western India Plywoods Ltd

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Western India Plywoods Ltd share price today?

The Western India Plywoods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹241.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Western India Plywoods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Western India Plywoods Ltd is ₹204.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Western India Plywoods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Western India Plywoods Ltd is 57.5 and 3.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Western India Plywoods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Western India Plywoods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Western India Plywoods Ltd is ₹145 and ₹270 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Western India Plywoods Ltd?

Western India Plywoods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.69%, 3 Years at 66.84%, 1 Year at 34.45%, 6 Month at 52.27%, 3 Month at 25.23% and 1 Month at 14.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Western India Plywoods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Western India Plywoods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.79 %
Institutions - 2.67 %
Public - 56.55 %

