The Western India Plywoods Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting is 17-Sep-2024. The Western India Plywoods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024) The Western India Plywoods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of scrutinizers report together with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)