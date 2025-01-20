Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.51
-3.97
-7.3
0.11
Op profit growth
79.28
-65
-14.67
11.67
EBIT growth
133.85
-76.01
-19.18
97.41
Net profit growth
400.66
-88.03
-35.77
185.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.82
3.68
10.11
10.98
EBIT margin
4.11
1.99
8
9.17
Net profit margin
1.29
0.29
2.35
3.39
RoCE
5.89
2.32
9.62
11.76
RoNW
0.82
0.16
1.36
2.23
RoA
0.46
0.08
0.7
1.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.39
0.1
2.62
3.47
Dividend per share
0
0
0.7
0.7
Cash EPS
-1.4
-2.62
-0.28
1.15
Book value per share
46.21
43.9
45.7
44.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.93
P/CEPS
-30.67
P/B
0.93
EV/EBIDTA
8.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
40.09
25.75
Tax payout
-33.81
44.52
-25.11
-33.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.97
61.75
66.16
61.27
Inventory days
121.88
162.79
161.13
152.64
Creditor days
-23.89
-29.49
-30.66
-28.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.79
-0.49
-2.17
-2.18
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.68
0.67
0.69
Net debt / op. profit
3.28
8.08
2.92
2.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.45
-42.12
-41.85
-41.45
Employee costs
-17.91
-20.35
-17.92
-17.13
Other costs
-36.8
-33.83
-30.11
-30.42
