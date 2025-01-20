iifl-logo-icon 1
Western India Plywoods Ltd Key Ratios

213.5
(-2.89%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:19:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.51

-3.97

-7.3

0.11

Op profit growth

79.28

-65

-14.67

11.67

EBIT growth

133.85

-76.01

-19.18

97.41

Net profit growth

400.66

-88.03

-35.77

185.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.82

3.68

10.11

10.98

EBIT margin

4.11

1.99

8

9.17

Net profit margin

1.29

0.29

2.35

3.39

RoCE

5.89

2.32

9.62

11.76

RoNW

0.82

0.16

1.36

2.23

RoA

0.46

0.08

0.7

1.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.39

0.1

2.62

3.47

Dividend per share

0

0

0.7

0.7

Cash EPS

-1.4

-2.62

-0.28

1.15

Book value per share

46.21

43.9

45.7

44.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

30.93

P/CEPS

-30.67

P/B

0.93

EV/EBIDTA

8.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

40.09

25.75

Tax payout

-33.81

44.52

-25.11

-33.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.97

61.75

66.16

61.27

Inventory days

121.88

162.79

161.13

152.64

Creditor days

-23.89

-29.49

-30.66

-28.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.79

-0.49

-2.17

-2.18

Net debt / equity

0.47

0.68

0.67

0.69

Net debt / op. profit

3.28

8.08

2.92

2.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.45

-42.12

-41.85

-41.45

Employee costs

-17.91

-20.35

-17.92

-17.13

Other costs

-36.8

-33.83

-30.11

-30.42

