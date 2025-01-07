iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Western India Plywoods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

220.8
(-3.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:15:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Western India Plywoods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

83.44

92.39

87.99

81.1

yoy growth (%)

-9.67

4.99

8.5

-4.18

Raw materials

-34.7

-36.9

-40.43

-34.16

As % of sales

41.59

39.94

45.95

42.12

Employee costs

-12.36

-15.28

-15.75

-15.34

As % of sales

14.82

16.54

17.9

18.92

Other costs

-31.44

-34.21

-28.93

-27.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.67

37.03

32.88

33.81

Operating profit

4.92

5.98

2.86

4.15

OPM

5.9

6.47

3.25

5.12

Depreciation

-2.28

-2.14

-2.03

-2.04

Interest expense

-1.6

-2.22

-3.53

-3.46

Other income

0.25

0.67

2.78

0.83

Profit before tax

1.28

2.29

0.07

-0.5

Taxes

-0.28

-0.62

0.82

-0.74

Tax rate

-22.26

-27.06

1,054.86

147.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.99

1.67

0.9

-1.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0.93

2.61

Net profit

0.99

1.67

1.84

1.35

yoy growth (%)

-40.34

-8.94

35.55

-24.85

NPM

1.19

1.81

2.09

1.67

W I Plywoods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Western India Plywoods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.