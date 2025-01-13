Western India Plywoods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.49
8.49
8.49
8.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.71
40.09
36.79
36.68
Net Worth
51.2
48.58
45.28
45.17
Minority Interest
Debt
15.65
17.25
17.54
16.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.96
1.72
1.65
1.8
Total Liabilities
68.81
67.55
64.47
63.69
Fixed Assets
18.6
17.58
15.56
15.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.3
11.57
11.5
11.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.75
0.78
0.88
0.74
Networking Capital
27.52
24.19
33
31.94
Inventories
13
14.26
16.39
19.19
Inventory Days
83.93
Sundry Debtors
19.51
14.5
20.34
17.32
Debtor Days
75.75
Other Current Assets
5.49
5.28
5.02
5.43
Sundry Creditors
-4.2
-3.82
-3.75
-5
Creditor Days
21.87
Other Current Liabilities
-6.28
-6.03
-5
-5
Cash
9.65
13.44
3.52
3.64
Total Assets
68.82
67.56
64.46
63.69
