Western India Plywoods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

228.66
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

W I Plywoods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.28

2.29

0.07

-0.5

Depreciation

-2.28

-2.14

-2.03

-2.04

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.62

0.82

-0.74

Working capital

-4.77

-4.4

-0.76

0.94

Other operating items

Operating

-6.06

-4.86

-1.9

-2.34

Capital expenditure

2.36

2.96

1.19

-105.47

Free cash flow

-3.7

-1.9

-0.71

-107.81

Equity raised

71.32

67.26

63.34

58.99

Investing

0.31

-0.05

0.08

0.4

Financing

-4.83

-8.63

-1.98

1.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

63.1

56.67

60.73

-46.62

