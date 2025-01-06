Western India Plywoods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.28
2.29
0.07
-0.5
Depreciation
-2.28
-2.14
-2.03
-2.04
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.62
0.82
-0.74
Working capital
-4.77
-4.4
-0.76
0.94
Other operating items
Operating
-6.06
-4.86
-1.9
-2.34
Capital expenditure
2.36
2.96
1.19
-105.47
Free cash flow
-3.7
-1.9
-0.71
-107.81
Equity raised
71.32
67.26
63.34
58.99
Investing
0.31
-0.05
0.08
0.4
Financing
-4.83
-8.63
-1.98
1.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
63.1
56.67
60.73
-46.62
