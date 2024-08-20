The Western India Plywoods Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.2 per equity share The Western India Plywoods Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 18-Sep-2024 to 26-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)