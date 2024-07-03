Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹858
Prev. Close₹863.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,693.11
Day's High₹858
Day's Low₹800.2
52 Week's High₹935
52 Week's Low₹622.1
Book Value₹104.87
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,989.35
P/E66.25
EPS13.06
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.25
22.25
22.25
22.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,158.18
1,865.76
1,542.62
1,242.63
Net Worth
2,180.43
1,888.01
1,564.87
1,264.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,113.47
2,282.67
1,967.21
1,782.04
yoy growth (%)
-7.41
16.03
10.39
8.94
Raw materials
-1,059.39
-1,148.28
-1,022.95
-918.08
As % of sales
50.12
50.3
51.99
51.51
Employee costs
-318.27
-344.12
-283.93
-256.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
272.63
210.38
199.01
233.68
Depreciation
-62.63
-67.55
-81.04
-52.37
Tax paid
-68.76
-52.21
-42.37
-48.13
Working capital
-26.37
-83.29
-56.12
61.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.41
16.03
10.39
8.94
Op profit growth
10.28
-0.63
4.79
3
EBIT growth
14.45
6.87
-11.68
6.52
Net profit growth
21.43
0.97
-15.58
9.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,885.95
3,646.57
3,027.02
2,130.36
2,317.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,885.95
3,646.57
3,027.02
2,130.36
2,317.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.89
47.69
23.07
17.32
12.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sajjan Bhajanka
Managing Director & CEO
SANJAY AGARWAL
Managing Director
Prem Kumar Bhajanka
Managing Director
Vishnu Khemani
Executive Director
Keshav Bhajanka
Executive Director
Ajay Baldawa
Executive Director
Nikita Bansal
Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Chhibber
Independent Non Exe. Director
Debanjan Mandal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Mitra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Probir Roy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Kiran Deb
Independent Non Exe. Director
NARESH PACHISIA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratnabali Kakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sundeep Jhunjhunwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
Summary
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CPIL) is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of Plywood, Laminates, Decorative Veneers, Medium Density Fibre Boards, Pre-laminated Boards, Particle Board and Flush Doors and providing Container Freight Station Services. The Company has manufacturing facilities near Kolkata, Karnal, Guwahati, Hoshiarpur, Kandla and Chennai. Its Container Freight Station (CFS) is located near Kolkata Port. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd was incorporated in January 05, 1982. In year 1997, Company was first to introduce borer proof plywood in India. In year 2002, it introduced Flexoply, the only flexible plywood variety as well as Architect Ply and Fantasy range of decorative veneer in India. In the year 2004, the Companys laminate plant started operation. In March 2005, it inaugurated Pre-Lam particleboard plant. It started manufacturing Hi-Pressure Laminates, Pre-Laminated Particle Board and MDF and with this, it completed full range of manufacturing of plywood and veneer related items.During the year 2005-06, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 2005. By virtue of amalgamation of SCFL with the Company, Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from October 1, 2005. Megha Technical Engineers Pvt Ltd became a Subsidiary Company with effect from March 23, 2006. During the year 2006-07, the Company acquired the controlling interest in Auro Sunda
The Century Plyboards India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹809.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Century Plyboards India Ltd is ₹17989.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Century Plyboards India Ltd is 66.25 and 8.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Century Plyboards India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Century Plyboards India Ltd is ₹622.1 and ₹935 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Century Plyboards India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.85%, 3 Years at 12.54%, 1 Year at 11.60%, 6 Month at 20.42%, 3 Month at -2.19% and 1 Month at 12.95%.
