Century Plyboards (India) Ltd Share Price

809.7
(-6.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:59 PM

  • Open858
  • Day's High858
  • 52 Wk High935
  • Prev. Close863.55
  • Day's Low800.2
  • 52 Wk Low 622.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,693.11
  • P/E66.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value104.87
  • EPS13.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,989.35
  • Div. Yield0.12
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

858

Prev. Close

863.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,693.11

Day's High

858

Day's Low

800.2

52 Week's High

935

52 Week's Low

622.1

Book Value

104.87

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,989.35

P/E

66.25

EPS

13.06

Divi. Yield

0.12

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.59%

Non-Promoter- 21.41%

Institutions: 21.40%

Non-Institutions: 6.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.25

22.25

22.25

22.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,158.18

1,865.76

1,542.62

1,242.63

Net Worth

2,180.43

1,888.01

1,564.87

1,264.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,113.47

2,282.67

1,967.21

1,782.04

yoy growth (%)

-7.41

16.03

10.39

8.94

Raw materials

-1,059.39

-1,148.28

-1,022.95

-918.08

As % of sales

50.12

50.3

51.99

51.51

Employee costs

-318.27

-344.12

-283.93

-256.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

272.63

210.38

199.01

233.68

Depreciation

-62.63

-67.55

-81.04

-52.37

Tax paid

-68.76

-52.21

-42.37

-48.13

Working capital

-26.37

-83.29

-56.12

61.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.41

16.03

10.39

8.94

Op profit growth

10.28

-0.63

4.79

3

EBIT growth

14.45

6.87

-11.68

6.52

Net profit growth

21.43

0.97

-15.58

9.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,885.95

3,646.57

3,027.02

2,130.36

2,317.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,885.95

3,646.57

3,027.02

2,130.36

2,317.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.89

47.69

23.07

17.32

12.76

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sajjan Bhajanka

Managing Director & CEO

SANJAY AGARWAL

Managing Director

Prem Kumar Bhajanka

Managing Director

Vishnu Khemani

Executive Director

Keshav Bhajanka

Executive Director

Ajay Baldawa

Executive Director

Nikita Bansal

Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Chhibber

Independent Non Exe. Director

Debanjan Mandal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Mitra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Probir Roy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Kiran Deb

Independent Non Exe. Director

NARESH PACHISIA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratnabali Kakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sundeep Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

Summary

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CPIL) is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of Plywood, Laminates, Decorative Veneers, Medium Density Fibre Boards, Pre-laminated Boards, Particle Board and Flush Doors and providing Container Freight Station Services. The Company has manufacturing facilities near Kolkata, Karnal, Guwahati, Hoshiarpur, Kandla and Chennai. Its Container Freight Station (CFS) is located near Kolkata Port. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd was incorporated in January 05, 1982. In year 1997, Company was first to introduce borer proof plywood in India. In year 2002, it introduced Flexoply, the only flexible plywood variety as well as Architect Ply and Fantasy range of decorative veneer in India. In the year 2004, the Companys laminate plant started operation. In March 2005, it inaugurated Pre-Lam particleboard plant. It started manufacturing Hi-Pressure Laminates, Pre-Laminated Particle Board and MDF and with this, it completed full range of manufacturing of plywood and veneer related items.During the year 2005-06, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 2005. By virtue of amalgamation of SCFL with the Company, Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from October 1, 2005. Megha Technical Engineers Pvt Ltd became a Subsidiary Company with effect from March 23, 2006. During the year 2006-07, the Company acquired the controlling interest in Auro Sunda
Company FAQs

What is the Century Plyboards India Ltd share price today?

The Century Plyboards India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹809.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Century Plyboards India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Century Plyboards India Ltd is ₹17989.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Century Plyboards India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Century Plyboards India Ltd is 66.25 and 8.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Century Plyboards India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Century Plyboards India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Century Plyboards India Ltd is ₹622.1 and ₹935 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Century Plyboards India Ltd?

Century Plyboards India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.85%, 3 Years at 12.54%, 1 Year at 11.60%, 6 Month at 20.42%, 3 Month at -2.19% and 1 Month at 12.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Century Plyboards India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Century Plyboards India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.59 %
Institutions - 21.41 %
Public - 6.00 %

