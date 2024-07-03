Summary

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CPIL) is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of Plywood, Laminates, Decorative Veneers, Medium Density Fibre Boards, Pre-laminated Boards, Particle Board and Flush Doors and providing Container Freight Station Services. The Company has manufacturing facilities near Kolkata, Karnal, Guwahati, Hoshiarpur, Kandla and Chennai. Its Container Freight Station (CFS) is located near Kolkata Port. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd was incorporated in January 05, 1982. In year 1997, Company was first to introduce borer proof plywood in India. In year 2002, it introduced Flexoply, the only flexible plywood variety as well as Architect Ply and Fantasy range of decorative veneer in India. In the year 2004, the Companys laminate plant started operation. In March 2005, it inaugurated Pre-Lam particleboard plant. It started manufacturing Hi-Pressure Laminates, Pre-Laminated Particle Board and MDF and with this, it completed full range of manufacturing of plywood and veneer related items.During the year 2005-06, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 2005. By virtue of amalgamation of SCFL with the Company, Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from October 1, 2005. Megha Technical Engineers Pvt Ltd became a Subsidiary Company with effect from March 23, 2006. During the year 2006-07, the Company acquired the controlling interest in Auro Sunda

