To

The Members of

Century Plyboards (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. W e have audited the accompanying standalone statements of Century Plyboards (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss, (including the standalone statement of other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone cash flow statement for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory informations (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit and other comprehensive loss, statement of changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. W e conducted our audit of the standalone statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants (ICAI) of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

4. W e draw attention to Note 47 of the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of a Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Century Infra Limited (‘Transferee Company) a wholly owned subsidiary Company and their respective shareholders and creditors (the ‘Scheme) for demerger of the Companys Container Freight Station Division (‘CFS division) to the Transferee Company, which was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench on 31st January, 2024. As the scheme is effective from appointed date 01st April, 2022, the Company has restated the previous year figures by excluding financial information related to CFS division.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. K ey audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context:

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit A. Valuation of Inventories We obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions by: Refer to note 9 to the standalone financial statements. The Company is having Inventory of H 59,902.11 Lacs as on 31st March, 2024. Inventories are to be valued as per Ind AS 2. As described in the accounting policies to the standalone financial statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost or net realisable value. As a result, the management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions against inventory of Stores, Raw material, Finished goods and Work in progress based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. To ensure that all inventories owned by the entity are recorded and recorded inventories exist as at the year-end and valuation has been done correctly. Completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification. Verify that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted. Reviewing the document and other record related to physical verification of inventories done by the management during the year. Verify that inventories are valued in accordance with Ind AS 2. Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year, if any. Our Conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the Inventory valuation. B. Revenue Recognition As part of our audit, we understood the Companys policies and processes, control mechanisms and methods in relation to the revenue recognition and evaluated the design and operative effectiveness of the financial controls from the above through our test of control procedures. The accuracy of amounts recorded as revenue is an inherent risk due to the complexity involve. Tested a sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Companys accounting principles to assess the completeness, occurrence and accuracy of revenue recorded. The application of revenue recognition accounting standards Ind AS 115 is complex and involves a number of judgments and estimates. Refer note no 2.4(c) - to Critical accounting judgments including those involving estimations and Revenue recognition. Performing procedures to ensure that the revenue recognition criteria adopted by Company for all major revenue streams is appropriate and in line with the Companys accounting policies. Revenue is recognised when the control of the underlying products has been transferred to customer along with the satisfaction of the Companys performance obligation under a contract with customer. We tested the Companys system generated reports, based on which revenue is accrued at the year end, and performed tests of details on the revenue recognised and accounts receivable balances at the year end. Due to the Companys presence across different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment, the estimation of the various types of discounts and incentive schemes to be recognised based on sales made during the year is material and considered to be complex and judgmental. In view of the complexity of the revenue recognition and the judgments and estimates involved the recognition of revenue and provisions of discounts and incentives expenses was a matter of most significance to our audit. Our tests of detail focused on transactions occurring within proximity of the year end and obtaining evidence to support the appropriate timing of revenue recognition, based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts and delivery documents or system generated reports. We considered the appropriateness and accuracy of any cut- off adjustments. Tested the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over computation of incentives and pay out against the corresponding liability. Obtaining and inspecting, on a sample basis, supporting documentation for discounts, incentives and rebates recorded and disbursed during the year as well as credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether these were recorded appropriately. Performed retrospective review of the managements estimate by comparing utilisation of incentives with previously recognised corresponding liability. We also considered the developments during the year and subsequent to the year-end that would significantly affect the measurement of the year end incentive liability. Assessed and reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the standalone financial statements. Our conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the recognition of revenue and incentives and discount expenses.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon 6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual reports, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read annual report if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations. Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements 7. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, standalone financial performance (including other comprehensive income), standalone changes in equity and standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. 9. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements 10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. 11. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identif y and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. 12. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. 13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 16. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. 17. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including the standalone statement of other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements– Note 33(ii) to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv (a) The. management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on our audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause h(iv) subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. (b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. - 302049E Rajiv Singhi Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. - 053518 Dated: 24th May, 2024 UDIN - 24053518BKGXUD3321 Annexure

"

A

"

to the Independent Auditor

s Report (Referred to in paragraph 16 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Century Plyboards (India) Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024) i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipments: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets. (b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property plant and equipment in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of property plant & equipments were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024. (e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory (excluding inventories in transit) at reasonable intervals during the year and discrepancies is less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except as follows-

Quarter Name of bank Particulars Amount as per books of account (H in lac) * Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement H ( in lac) * Amount of difference (H in lac) Apr-Jun 2023 Consortium of Aggregate working 72,400 71,212 (1,188) Jul-Sep 2023 Indian Bank (Lead capital sanctioned 70,646 69,448 (1,198) Oct-Dec 2023 Bank), HDFC Bank, DBS Bank, limits of H 57,500 lac 73,926 72,705 (1,221) Jan-Mar 2024 Standard Chartered Bank & Yes Bank 72,050 70,782 (1,268)

* These includes the Inventories plus Trade Receivables less Trade Payables. Also refer note no. 17 of the standalone financial statements. iii. (a) A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of Company, the Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans or provided securities to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has made investments in subsidiaries companies during the year. The Company has given loans and provided guarantees to its subsidiary Company, in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

Nature Particulars (H in lac) Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year To Subsidiaries 46920.20 To Other than subsidiaries NIL Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above Subsidiaries 42154.20 Other than subsidiaries NIL Guarantee Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year To Subsidiaries 38000.00 To Other than subsidiaries NIL Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above Subsidiaries 68000.00 Other than subsidiaries NIL

(b) In respect of aforesaid investments/loan, the terms and conditions under which investment were made, loans and guarantee were provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest as the loans given are repayable on demands and accordingly we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest. (d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. (f) The Company has not given/provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties, except as given below: ( H in lac)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) NIL NIL 46920.20 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) NIL NIL NIL Total (A+B) NIL NIL 46920.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 0% 0% 100%

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable. v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the product & services rendered by the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us. The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount H ( In lac) Year Forum where dispute is pending Andhra Pradesh VAT Act VAT 25.37 2005-06, 2010-11 to 2012-13 High Court, Telangana Tamil Nadu Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 3.66 1990-91 to 1991-92 Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Uttar Pradesh VAT Act VAT 2.29 2010-2011 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1458.35 AY 2011-12, AY 2012- 13, AY 2015-16, AY 2018-19, AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Kolkata The Central Excise Act, Excise Duty & 868.07 2004-05, 2006-07, 2008- Customs, Excise & Service Tax 1944/ Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 09 to 2015-16 Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has not obtained any fresh term loan during the year. (d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under Companies Act, 2013). x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud/material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) W e have considered, the internal audit reports for year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) As represented by the Management, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. In the immediately preceding financial year, the Company had not incurred cash losses. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected the dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. - 302049E Rajiv Singhi Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. - 053518 Dated: 24th May, 2024 UDIN - 24053518BKGXUD3321 Annexure

"

B

"

to the Independent Auditor