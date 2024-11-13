|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|CENTURY PLYBOARDS (I) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at P-15/1 Taratala Road Kolkata- 700 088 on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 12:30 P.M. to inter alia consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed with effect from 1st October 2024 and will be reopened on 15th November 2024 i.e. after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 13th November 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|CENTURY PLYBOARDS (I) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at P-15/1 Taratala Road Kolkata- 700 088 on Monday 5th August 2024 at 12:30 P.M. to inter alia consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed with effect from 1st July 2024 and will be reopened on 7th August 2024 i.e. after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 5th August 2024. As per SEBI LODR, PFA Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024as approved by the Board at its Meeting held on 5th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|CENTURY PLYBOARDS (I) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at P-15/1 Taratala Road Kolkata- 700 088 on Friday 24th May 2024 at 12:30 P.M. to inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2024; Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 and will be reopened on 26th May 2024 after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 24th May 2024. The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend of Re. 1/-per Equity Share of Face Value of Re. 1/- for the FY ended 31st March,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|CENTURY PLYBOARDS (I) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at P-15/1 Taratala Road Kolkata- 700 088 on Friday 2nd February 2024 at 12:30 P.M. to inter alia consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed with effect from 1st January 2024 and will be reopened on 4th February 2024 i.e. after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 2nd February 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 2nd February, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. We wish to inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 2nd February, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following, subject to the approval of shareholders: 1. It was noted that the present (second) term of Shri J.P.Dua, Independent Director gets completed on 31st March, 2024. Shri J.P.Dua shall serve as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company till 31st March, 2024. 2. Proposed re-appointment of Shri Naresh Pachisia as an Independent Director for a further period of five years w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 (present term gets completed on 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Shri Gourav Chowdhary as the Internal Auditor of the Company. Consequent upon his appointment as Internal Auditor he has also been categorized as a Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 2nd February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)
