Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,113.47
2,282.67
1,967.21
1,782.04
yoy growth (%)
-7.41
16.03
10.39
8.94
Raw materials
-1,059.39
-1,148.28
-1,022.95
-918.08
As % of sales
50.12
50.3
51.99
51.51
Employee costs
-318.27
-344.12
-283.93
-256.67
As % of sales
15.05
15.07
14.43
14.4
Other costs
-400.44
-486.17
-354.28
-315.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.94
21.29
18
17.69
Operating profit
335.36
304.09
306.04
292.03
OPM
15.86
13.32
15.55
16.38
Depreciation
-62.63
-67.55
-81.04
-52.37
Interest expense
-10.79
-37.24
-32.67
-28.64
Other income
10.7
11.08
6.68
22.67
Profit before tax
272.63
210.38
199.01
233.68
Taxes
-68.76
-52.21
-42.37
-48.13
Tax rate
-25.22
-24.81
-21.29
-20.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
203.87
158.16
156.63
185.55
Exceptional items
-11.81
0
0
0
Net profit
192.06
158.16
156.63
185.55
yoy growth (%)
21.43
0.97
-15.58
9.27
NPM
9.08
6.92
7.96
10.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.