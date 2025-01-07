iifl-logo-icon 1
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

836
(3.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,113.47

2,282.67

1,967.21

1,782.04

yoy growth (%)

-7.41

16.03

10.39

8.94

Raw materials

-1,059.39

-1,148.28

-1,022.95

-918.08

As % of sales

50.12

50.3

51.99

51.51

Employee costs

-318.27

-344.12

-283.93

-256.67

As % of sales

15.05

15.07

14.43

14.4

Other costs

-400.44

-486.17

-354.28

-315.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.94

21.29

18

17.69

Operating profit

335.36

304.09

306.04

292.03

OPM

15.86

13.32

15.55

16.38

Depreciation

-62.63

-67.55

-81.04

-52.37

Interest expense

-10.79

-37.24

-32.67

-28.64

Other income

10.7

11.08

6.68

22.67

Profit before tax

272.63

210.38

199.01

233.68

Taxes

-68.76

-52.21

-42.37

-48.13

Tax rate

-25.22

-24.81

-21.29

-20.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

203.87

158.16

156.63

185.55

Exceptional items

-11.81

0

0

0

Net profit

192.06

158.16

156.63

185.55

yoy growth (%)

21.43

0.97

-15.58

9.27

NPM

9.08

6.92

7.96

10.41

