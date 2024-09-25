AGM 25/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith summary of the proceedings of the 43rd AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC. Further to our letter dated 24th May, 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we hereby inform you that the Shareholders at their 43rd AGM held today have inter-alia approved appointment of M/s. SR Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company as per the attached letter. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the shareholders at their Annual General Meeting held today have inter-alia approved changes in Directorship as per the attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith the Voting Results of the 43rd AGM of Members of Century Plyboards (India) Limited held on 25th September, 2024 at 11: 30 AM through VC/OAWM. Copy of Consolidated scrutinizer report is also enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)