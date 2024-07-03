SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹33.6
Prev. Close₹33.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹167.33
Day's High₹33.65
Day's Low₹31.47
52 Week's High₹45.45
52 Week's Low₹28.5
Book Value₹19.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)875.17
P/E20.89
EPS1.61
Divi. Yield0.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.26
19.91
19.91
19.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
484.52
343.48
266.87
244.41
Net Worth
542.78
363.39
286.78
264.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
335.44
335.59
343.51
306.12
yoy growth (%)
-0.04
-2.3
12.21
3.15
Raw materials
-181.62
-174.7
-176.85
-167.3
As % of sales
54.14
52.05
51.48
54.65
Employee costs
-26.82
-29.31
-20.97
-18.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.14
19.71
42.96
33.79
Depreciation
-9.73
-8.68
-7.52
-6.89
Tax paid
-4.94
3.33
-11.98
-8.9
Working capital
-8.05
0.65
0.82
17.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.04
-2.3
12.21
3.15
Op profit growth
-5.26
-34.65
17.34
36.05
EBIT growth
-6.92
-38.52
16.97
48.68
Net profit growth
-40.48
-25.59
24.47
248.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krupeshbhai G Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hasmukh K Modi
Whole-time Director
Ramanikbhai T Kansagara
Whole-time Director
Rushil Krupesh Thakkar
Independent Director
Kantibhai A. Puj
Independent Director
Hiren S. Mahadevia
Independent Director
Shreya M Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rushil Decor Ltd
Summary
Rushil Decor Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Rushil Decor Pvt Ltd. On December 4, 2007, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Rushil Decor Ltd. Rushil Decor is the flagship company of the Rushil Group. The company offers comprehensive engineered interior products include Decorative Laminate Sheets and Plain Particle Boards. They have an integrated multi-product modern facilities strategically located at Gujarat. Also, they operate through 5 marketing offices, 14 Consignment agents and 70 distributors.During the year 1993, the promoters of the company acquired the laminate manufacturing unit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat having installed capacity of 840,000 Laminate sheets per annum. In the year 1994, the company received their first export order.In the year 1998, the promoters of the company set up a manufacturing unit under the name, Mica Rushil Pvt Ltd for manufacturing decorative laminated sheets having installed capacity of manufacturing 1,680,000 Laminate sheets per annum at Dholakuva, in Gandhinagar.In the year 2002, the promoters of the company set up one more unit under the name, Rushil High Pressure Laminates Pvt Ltd for manufacturing decorative laminated sheets having installed capacity of manufacturing 480,000 Laminate sheets per annum at Itla, in Gandhinagar.In order to consolidate the efforts and for better administration, the group companies, namely Mica Rushil Pvt Ltd and
Read More
The Rushil Decor Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rushil Decor Ltd is ₹875.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rushil Decor Ltd is 20.89 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rushil Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rushil Decor Ltd is ₹28.5 and ₹45.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rushil Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.23%, 3 Years at 0.52%, 1 Year at -12.17%, 6 Month at -4.29%, 3 Month at -6.40% and 1 Month at -0.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.