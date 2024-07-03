Summary

Rushil Decor Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Rushil Decor Pvt Ltd. On December 4, 2007, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Rushil Decor Ltd. Rushil Decor is the flagship company of the Rushil Group. The company offers comprehensive engineered interior products include Decorative Laminate Sheets and Plain Particle Boards. They have an integrated multi-product modern facilities strategically located at Gujarat. Also, they operate through 5 marketing offices, 14 Consignment agents and 70 distributors.During the year 1993, the promoters of the company acquired the laminate manufacturing unit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat having installed capacity of 840,000 Laminate sheets per annum. In the year 1994, the company received their first export order.In the year 1998, the promoters of the company set up a manufacturing unit under the name, Mica Rushil Pvt Ltd for manufacturing decorative laminated sheets having installed capacity of manufacturing 1,680,000 Laminate sheets per annum at Dholakuva, in Gandhinagar.In the year 2002, the promoters of the company set up one more unit under the name, Rushil High Pressure Laminates Pvt Ltd for manufacturing decorative laminated sheets having installed capacity of manufacturing 480,000 Laminate sheets per annum at Itla, in Gandhinagar.In order to consolidate the efforts and for better administration, the group companies, namely Mica Rushil Pvt Ltd and

