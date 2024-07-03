iifl-logo-icon 1
Rushil Decor Ltd Share Price

31.73
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open33.6
  • Day's High33.65
  • 52 Wk High45.45
  • Prev. Close33.5
  • Day's Low31.47
  • 52 Wk Low 28.5
  • Turnover (lac)167.33
  • P/E20.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value19.88
  • EPS1.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)875.17
  • Div. Yield0.29
No Records Found

Rushil Decor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

33.6

Prev. Close

33.5

Turnover(Lac.)

167.33

Day's High

33.65

Day's Low

31.47

52 Week's High

45.45

52 Week's Low

28.5

Book Value

19.88

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

875.17

P/E

20.89

EPS

1.61

Divi. Yield

0.29

Rushil Decor Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rushil Decor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rushil Decor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.80%

Non-Promoter- 2.02%

Institutions: 2.02%

Non-Institutions: 43.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rushil Decor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.26

19.91

19.91

19.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

484.52

343.48

266.87

244.41

Net Worth

542.78

363.39

286.78

264.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

335.44

335.59

343.51

306.12

yoy growth (%)

-0.04

-2.3

12.21

3.15

Raw materials

-181.62

-174.7

-176.85

-167.3

As % of sales

54.14

52.05

51.48

54.65

Employee costs

-26.82

-29.31

-20.97

-18.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.14

19.71

42.96

33.79

Depreciation

-9.73

-8.68

-7.52

-6.89

Tax paid

-4.94

3.33

-11.98

-8.9

Working capital

-8.05

0.65

0.82

17.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.04

-2.3

12.21

3.15

Op profit growth

-5.26

-34.65

17.34

36.05

EBIT growth

-6.92

-38.52

16.97

48.68

Net profit growth

-40.48

-25.59

24.47

248.15

No Record Found

Rushil Decor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rushil Decor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krupeshbhai G Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hasmukh K Modi

Whole-time Director

Ramanikbhai T Kansagara

Whole-time Director

Rushil Krupesh Thakkar

Independent Director

Kantibhai A. Puj

Independent Director

Hiren S. Mahadevia

Independent Director

Shreya M Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rushil Decor Ltd

Summary

Rushil Decor Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Rushil Decor Pvt Ltd. On December 4, 2007, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Rushil Decor Ltd. Rushil Decor is the flagship company of the Rushil Group. The company offers comprehensive engineered interior products include Decorative Laminate Sheets and Plain Particle Boards. They have an integrated multi-product modern facilities strategically located at Gujarat. Also, they operate through 5 marketing offices, 14 Consignment agents and 70 distributors.During the year 1993, the promoters of the company acquired the laminate manufacturing unit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat having installed capacity of 840,000 Laminate sheets per annum. In the year 1994, the company received their first export order.In the year 1998, the promoters of the company set up a manufacturing unit under the name, Mica Rushil Pvt Ltd for manufacturing decorative laminated sheets having installed capacity of manufacturing 1,680,000 Laminate sheets per annum at Dholakuva, in Gandhinagar.In the year 2002, the promoters of the company set up one more unit under the name, Rushil High Pressure Laminates Pvt Ltd for manufacturing decorative laminated sheets having installed capacity of manufacturing 480,000 Laminate sheets per annum at Itla, in Gandhinagar.In order to consolidate the efforts and for better administration, the group companies, namely Mica Rushil Pvt Ltd and
Company FAQs

What is the Rushil Decor Ltd share price today?

The Rushil Decor Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rushil Decor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rushil Decor Ltd is ₹875.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rushil Decor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rushil Decor Ltd is 20.89 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rushil Decor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rushil Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rushil Decor Ltd is ₹28.5 and ₹45.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rushil Decor Ltd?

Rushil Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.23%, 3 Years at 0.52%, 1 Year at -12.17%, 6 Month at -4.29%, 3 Month at -6.40% and 1 Month at -0.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rushil Decor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rushil Decor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.81 %
Institutions - 2.02 %
Public - 43.17 %

