Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 1 (Rupee One Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. This proposal is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Fixes record date for the purupose of FInal Dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)