iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rushil Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.73
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rushil Decor Ltd

Rushil Decor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.14

19.71

42.96

33.79

Depreciation

-9.73

-8.68

-7.52

-6.89

Tax paid

-4.94

3.33

-11.98

-8.9

Working capital

-8.05

0.65

0.82

17.54

Other operating items

Operating

-5.59

15.02

24.28

35.53

Capital expenditure

399.49

20.23

39.77

29.66

Free cash flow

393.89

35.25

64.05

65.19

Equity raised

448.96

346.57

236.59

153.06

Investing

0

0.01

0

-0.01

Financing

110.42

306.68

107.68

6.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.71

Net in cash

953.27

688.51

408.33

225.07

Rushil Decor : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rushil Decor Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.