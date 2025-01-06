Rushil Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.14
19.71
42.96
33.79
Depreciation
-9.73
-8.68
-7.52
-6.89
Tax paid
-4.94
3.33
-11.98
-8.9
Working capital
-8.05
0.65
0.82
17.54
Other operating items
Operating
-5.59
15.02
24.28
35.53
Capital expenditure
399.49
20.23
39.77
29.66
Free cash flow
393.89
35.25
64.05
65.19
Equity raised
448.96
346.57
236.59
153.06
Investing
0
0.01
0
-0.01
Financing
110.42
306.68
107.68
6.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.71
Net in cash
953.27
688.51
408.33
225.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.