Rushil Decor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.91
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

335.44

335.59

343.51

306.12

yoy growth (%)

-0.04

-2.3

12.21

3.15

Raw materials

-181.62

-174.7

-176.85

-167.3

As % of sales

54.14

52.05

51.48

54.65

Employee costs

-26.82

-29.31

-20.97

-18.48

As % of sales

7.99

8.73

6.1

6.03

Other costs

-92.02

-94.66

-89.19

-72.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.43

28.2

25.96

23.58

Operating profit

34.97

36.91

56.48

48.13

OPM

10.42

10.99

16.44

15.72

Depreciation

-9.73

-8.68

-7.52

-6.89

Interest expense

-12.41

-12.04

-8.7

-10.37

Other income

4.32

3.53

2.7

2.92

Profit before tax

17.14

19.71

42.96

33.79

Taxes

-4.94

3.33

-11.98

-8.9

Tax rate

-28.85

16.9

-27.88

-26.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.19

23.04

30.98

24.88

Exceptional items

1.52

0

0

0

Net profit

13.71

23.04

30.98

24.88

yoy growth (%)

-40.48

-25.59

24.47

248.15

NPM

4.08

6.86

9.01

8.13

