|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
335.44
335.59
343.51
306.12
yoy growth (%)
-0.04
-2.3
12.21
3.15
Raw materials
-181.62
-174.7
-176.85
-167.3
As % of sales
54.14
52.05
51.48
54.65
Employee costs
-26.82
-29.31
-20.97
-18.48
As % of sales
7.99
8.73
6.1
6.03
Other costs
-92.02
-94.66
-89.19
-72.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.43
28.2
25.96
23.58
Operating profit
34.97
36.91
56.48
48.13
OPM
10.42
10.99
16.44
15.72
Depreciation
-9.73
-8.68
-7.52
-6.89
Interest expense
-12.41
-12.04
-8.7
-10.37
Other income
4.32
3.53
2.7
2.92
Profit before tax
17.14
19.71
42.96
33.79
Taxes
-4.94
3.33
-11.98
-8.9
Tax rate
-28.85
16.9
-27.88
-26.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.19
23.04
30.98
24.88
Exceptional items
1.52
0
0
0
Net profit
13.71
23.04
30.98
24.88
yoy growth (%)
-40.48
-25.59
24.47
248.15
NPM
4.08
6.86
9.01
8.13
