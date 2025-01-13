Rushil Decor Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.26
19.91
19.91
19.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
484.52
343.48
266.87
244.41
Net Worth
542.78
363.39
286.78
264.14
Minority Interest
Debt
295.77
405.66
419.62
378.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
56.15
49.03
36.15
28.3
Total Liabilities
894.7
818.08
742.55
671.11
Fixed Assets
636.57
641.37
594.28
588.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
246.76
171.28
142.17
71.23
Inventories
225.06
186.74
155.42
84.27
Inventory Days
91.69
Sundry Debtors
164.07
118.74
82.56
57.54
Debtor Days
62.6
Other Current Assets
62.35
45.34
48.39
66.73
Sundry Creditors
-171.05
-131.82
-87.9
-79.84
Creditor Days
86.87
Other Current Liabilities
-33.67
-47.72
-56.3
-57.47
Cash
11.36
5.41
6.1
11.63
Total Assets
894.7
818.07
742.56
671.12
