Rushil Decor Ltd Summary

Rushil Decor Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Rushil Decor Pvt Ltd. On December 4, 2007, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Rushil Decor Ltd. Rushil Decor is the flagship company of the Rushil Group. The company offers comprehensive engineered interior products include Decorative Laminate Sheets and Plain Particle Boards. They have an integrated multi-product modern facilities strategically located at Gujarat. Also, they operate through 5 marketing offices, 14 Consignment agents and 70 distributors.During the year 1993, the promoters of the company acquired the laminate manufacturing unit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat having installed capacity of 840,000 Laminate sheets per annum. In the year 1994, the company received their first export order.In the year 1998, the promoters of the company set up a manufacturing unit under the name, Mica Rushil Pvt Ltd for manufacturing decorative laminated sheets having installed capacity of manufacturing 1,680,000 Laminate sheets per annum at Dholakuva, in Gandhinagar.In the year 2002, the promoters of the company set up one more unit under the name, Rushil High Pressure Laminates Pvt Ltd for manufacturing decorative laminated sheets having installed capacity of manufacturing 480,000 Laminate sheets per annum at Itla, in Gandhinagar.In order to consolidate the efforts and for better administration, the group companies, namely Mica Rushil Pvt Ltd and Rushil High Pressure laminates Pvt Ltd engaged in the same line of activity were amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2005.In the year 2007, the company signed an MoU with Government of Gujarat for new projects. The company was awarded ISO 9001:2000 for Quality Assured. Also, they received ISO14001:2004 for Environmental System for all the units. In September 2009, the company expanded their activities and started manufacturing Plain Particle Board at Navalgadh in Gujarat with the installed capacity is 1376000 Cubic Meter per annum. In November 2009, they commenced commercial production. The company purchased a new land sight at Chikmagalur Karnataka for a new project.The Company started commercial production of MDF Board (Medium Density Fiber Board) at Chikmagalur, Karnataka from the month of September, 2012.During the Financial Year 2013-14 Company established new plant for manufacturing Pre Lam Medium Density Fiber Board (MDF Board) at Chikmagalur, Karnataka.During 2017-18, the Company initiated the process of expansion of its MDF Board manufacturing capacity with its Greenfield project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It started the production of New Project of WPC Board at Chikmagalur, Karnataka.