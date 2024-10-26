Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

RUSHIL DECOR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly/ Half yearly un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter/half year ended on 30.09.2024. Submission of outcome of Board meeting held today which inter alia, considered and approved un-audited standalone and consolidated financial result for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 togather with limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Change in Designation of Directors and update about Incorporation of subsidiary company.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome Of Fund Raising Committee meeting held on September 04, 2024 to consider and approve the Allotment of 5,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each upon conversion of warrants on Preferential Basis.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

RUSHIL DECOR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on 6th July, 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 3 May 2024

RUSHIL DECOR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the company. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 24th May, 2024 has recommended to split the equity shares from face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Rs.1/- per share subject to approval of the share holders. The Board has also approved the alteration in capital clause of MOA as well as Allotment of 65000 equity shares on conversion of warrants. The Company has allotted 65,000 Equity Shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each on conversion of equal number convertible warrant into equity shares. The Board of directors have approved the alteration in capital cluase of the memorandum of association of the compay which is subject to approval of the share holders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results RUSHIL DECOR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited stand alone financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 togather with audit report thereon and Recommendation of final dividend. Audited Result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Anjali R. Kaneriya as an internal auditor with effect from 9th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024