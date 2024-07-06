iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split24 May 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 2024101
Sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paidup, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. Sub-division/ split of each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1 /- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company to be sought by means of Postal Ballot. The Record Date for sub-division/ split of existing equity shares will be intimated in due course. The Record Date i.e. Friday, 9th August, 2024 for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 /- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects which was approved by the Equity Shareholders (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that RUSHIL DECOR LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RUSHIL DECOR LTD. (533470) RECORD DATE 09.08.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE573K01017 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.07.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Rushil Decor Limited (RUSHIL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 09, 2024. Symbol RUSHIL Company Name Rushil Decor Limited New ISIN INE573K01025 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 05.08.2024)

