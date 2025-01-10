To

the Members of

RUSHIL DECOR LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of M/s RUSHIL DECOR LIMITED (the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies [Indian Accounting Standards] Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS" and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial Position )of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profits (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its Cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

KEY AUDIT MATTER:

Description of Key audit Matter Our response and results 1. Revenue Recognition Refer Note 46 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements Our key audit procedures to assess the recognition of revenue on sale of goods included the following: Revenue of the company comprises of sale of industrial and decorative laminates and sale of medium density fiber boards (plane and pre laminated) to its domestic and international customers. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and dealers in the relevant markets and a part of the sales is also made as institutional sales/project sales directly to the end use customers. • We assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies, including those related to discounts and incentives; Revenue recognition is a significant audit risk across the company. Specifically there is a risk that revenue is recognized on sale of goods before the control in the goods is transferred. • We obtained an understanding of process and assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls in relation to revenue recognition from sale of goods. We also tested the Companys controls over timing of revenue recognition; • We also tested, on a sample basis, whether specific revenue transactions around the year end had been recognized in the appropriate period on the basis of the terms of sale of the contract, particularly with reference to the transfer of control in the goods in question with regard to the year end transactions. • We inspected key customer contracts/ purchase orders to identify terms and conditions related to acceptance of goods and the right to return and assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the prevailing accounting standards;

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position),Profit or loss(financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if; individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence; and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act as amended, In our opinion and take best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act, read with schedule V of the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit,

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books,

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations, received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31.03.2024 on its financial position in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements (Refer Note No 36 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.)

II. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The Management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. (a) The final dividend proposed in the

previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the act, as applicable.

VI. Based on our examination which included test check, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit. We did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with. As provision to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXUREA

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of RUSHIL DECOR LIMITED of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A, referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024 , we report following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment. are verified in a phased manner by the management, during the year which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, No proceedings

have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories have been

physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year other than stock lying at port. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits (including fund based and non fund based limits) in excess of Rupees Five crores in aggregate from a bank on the basis of security of the current assets. Revised Quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) During the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or other parties.

(a) During the Previous year 2022-23, the Company has provided loan to its CFO.

(A) The company has not made any investments in , provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans , secured or unsecured , to its subsidiaries and joint venture , hence , reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(B) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to CFO is as under :

Particulars Loans Advances in the nature of loan Guarantees Securities Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the Year NIL NIL NIL NIL Balance outstanding* as at balance sheet date : 50.00 NIL NIL NIL

*Amount including of interest charged during the year on Loan outstanding.

(b) In our opinion, the loans granted, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans provided are, prime facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated however, the repayments or receipts are regular during the year.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable

(iv) I n our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act 2013, with respect to loan given.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the companies Act 2013. Accordingly, clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable

(vii) (a) The company does not have liability in respect of

Service Tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and value added tax during the year since effective 1st July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed in to Goods & Service Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, duty of customs, Goods and

Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of employees state insurance.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, duty of customs, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Goods and Service Tax & Income tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, However ,according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of duties of Custom and Duty of Excise have not been deposited by the company on account of Dispute:

Nature of Statues Nature of Dues Amount in Lakhs (Net of payments) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty, Interest& Penalty 72.12 Lakhs up to Sept-2012 Custom Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad The Customs Act 1962 Custom Duty with Interest & Penalty 22.56 Lakhs with Interest 5,00,000/- Penalty FY 2014-15 Custom Excise & Service Tax Commissioner of Appeal, Ahmedabad

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company ,there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to information & explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to Banks and financial institutions. The company does not have any borrowings from debenture holders or Government.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans obtained during the year by the company have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanation given to us, the money raised by way of further public offer (Right Issue) during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided

to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in schedule VII to the Companies Act or Special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE B

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date to the Members of RUSHIL DECOR LIMITED on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of M/s RUSHIL DECOR LIMITED ("the Company") as at and for the year ended 31st March 2024, We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the company as of that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statement of the company criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").