Summary

The Company was incorporated on September 5, 1995 as ATP Silvi Products Limited. Until 2005, ATP Silvi did not carry any manufacturing activities. Mr Deen Dayal Daga, Mr Shyam D Daga, Mr Rajiv D Daga and Assam Timber Products Private Limited have promoted the Company. ATP Silvi was incorporated with the aim of raising tree & other plantations on wasteland. Thereafter it was thought that ATP Silvi could manufacture medium density fibre boards (MDF panels) and uses the plantations for own consumption.Subsequently, in June 2005, the Company has received recommendation of CEC for grant of licence for manufacture of plywood and particleboard at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. In March 2007, the company name was changed to Archidply Industries Limited.In 1995, The Company Individual Promoters acquired The Mysore Chipboards Limited (TMCL), which had two manufacturing divisions, namely plywood and block board and particle and laminated board (the Manufacturing Divisions), located at Mysore. TMCL had been closed for about 7 years since 1988; after the acquisition the manufacturing activities were successfully revived, and TMCL commenced manufacture of plywood, which were marketed under the trademark and label Archidply since 1995.Assam Timber Products Private Limited (ATPL) was engaged in the business of manufacturing plywood, block board and decorative plywood and has been marketing its products under trademark and label Archidply nationally through their dealers and distributors network sinc

