iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Archidply Industries Ltd Share Price

106.8
(-5.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.5
  • Day's High114.5
  • 52 Wk High153
  • Prev. Close113.5
  • Day's Low104.98
  • 52 Wk Low 76.15
  • Turnover (lac)35.92
  • P/E35.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.31
  • EPS3.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)212.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Archidply Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

114.5

Prev. Close

113.5

Turnover(Lac.)

35.92

Day's High

114.5

Day's Low

104.98

52 Week's High

153

52 Week's Low

76.15

Book Value

58.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

212.16

P/E

35.94

EPS

3.13

Divi. Yield

0

Archidply Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Archidply Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Archidply Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Archidply Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.87

19.87

19.87

19.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.85

83.94

72.4

63.77

Net Worth

111.72

103.81

92.27

83.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

230.84

267.31

330.42

302.45

yoy growth (%)

-13.64

-19.1

9.24

11.53

Raw materials

-151.9

-163.58

-211.38

-197.23

As % of sales

65.8

61.19

63.97

65.2

Employee costs

-22.93

-26.66

-34.44

-30.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.66

6.48

5.08

3.83

Depreciation

-4.19

-4.91

-6.41

-5.22

Tax paid

-2.4

-2.7

-0.62

-1.32

Working capital

1.76

-7.34

-17.37

4.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.64

-19.1

9.24

11.53

Op profit growth

-22.48

-14.41

22.69

-23.61

EBIT growth

-28.34

-11.71

7.97

-23.98

Net profit growth

-40.28

-15.35

77.88

-62.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

435.67

421.75

306.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

435.67

421.75

306.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.65

2.33

0.9

View Annually Results

Archidply Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Archidply Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Deen Dayal Daga

ED / MD / CEO / Promoter

Rajiv Daga

Non Executive Director

Shyam D Daga

Independent Non Exe. Director

MOHAMMAD SHAHID AFTAB

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shanti V Mallar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pritam Singh

Additional Director

Rohit Pareek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Archidply Industries Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on September 5, 1995 as ATP Silvi Products Limited. Until 2005, ATP Silvi did not carry any manufacturing activities. Mr Deen Dayal Daga, Mr Shyam D Daga, Mr Rajiv D Daga and Assam Timber Products Private Limited have promoted the Company. ATP Silvi was incorporated with the aim of raising tree & other plantations on wasteland. Thereafter it was thought that ATP Silvi could manufacture medium density fibre boards (MDF panels) and uses the plantations for own consumption.Subsequently, in June 2005, the Company has received recommendation of CEC for grant of licence for manufacture of plywood and particleboard at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. In March 2007, the company name was changed to Archidply Industries Limited.In 1995, The Company Individual Promoters acquired The Mysore Chipboards Limited (TMCL), which had two manufacturing divisions, namely plywood and block board and particle and laminated board (the Manufacturing Divisions), located at Mysore. TMCL had been closed for about 7 years since 1988; after the acquisition the manufacturing activities were successfully revived, and TMCL commenced manufacture of plywood, which were marketed under the trademark and label Archidply since 1995.Assam Timber Products Private Limited (ATPL) was engaged in the business of manufacturing plywood, block board and decorative plywood and has been marketing its products under trademark and label Archidply nationally through their dealers and distributors network sinc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Archidply Industries Ltd share price today?

The Archidply Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Archidply Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archidply Industries Ltd is ₹212.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Archidply Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Archidply Industries Ltd is 35.94 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Archidply Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archidply Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archidply Industries Ltd is ₹76.15 and ₹153 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Archidply Industries Ltd?

Archidply Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.25%, 3 Years at 38.96%, 1 Year at 19.22%, 6 Month at 14.07%, 3 Month at -9.82% and 1 Month at -1.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Archidply Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Archidply Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Archidply Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.