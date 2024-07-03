Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹114.5
Prev. Close₹113.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.92
Day's High₹114.5
Day's Low₹104.98
52 Week's High₹153
52 Week's Low₹76.15
Book Value₹58.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)212.16
P/E35.94
EPS3.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.87
19.87
19.87
19.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.85
83.94
72.4
63.77
Net Worth
111.72
103.81
92.27
83.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
230.84
267.31
330.42
302.45
yoy growth (%)
-13.64
-19.1
9.24
11.53
Raw materials
-151.9
-163.58
-211.38
-197.23
As % of sales
65.8
61.19
63.97
65.2
Employee costs
-22.93
-26.66
-34.44
-30.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.66
6.48
5.08
3.83
Depreciation
-4.19
-4.91
-6.41
-5.22
Tax paid
-2.4
-2.7
-0.62
-1.32
Working capital
1.76
-7.34
-17.37
4.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.64
-19.1
9.24
11.53
Op profit growth
-22.48
-14.41
22.69
-23.61
EBIT growth
-28.34
-11.71
7.97
-23.98
Net profit growth
-40.28
-15.35
77.88
-62.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
435.67
421.75
306.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
435.67
421.75
306.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.65
2.33
0.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Deen Dayal Daga
ED / MD / CEO / Promoter
Rajiv Daga
Non Executive Director
Shyam D Daga
Independent Non Exe. Director
MOHAMMAD SHAHID AFTAB
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shanti V Mallar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pritam Singh
Additional Director
Rohit Pareek
Reports by Archidply Industries Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on September 5, 1995 as ATP Silvi Products Limited. Until 2005, ATP Silvi did not carry any manufacturing activities. Mr Deen Dayal Daga, Mr Shyam D Daga, Mr Rajiv D Daga and Assam Timber Products Private Limited have promoted the Company. ATP Silvi was incorporated with the aim of raising tree & other plantations on wasteland. Thereafter it was thought that ATP Silvi could manufacture medium density fibre boards (MDF panels) and uses the plantations for own consumption.Subsequently, in June 2005, the Company has received recommendation of CEC for grant of licence for manufacture of plywood and particleboard at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. In March 2007, the company name was changed to Archidply Industries Limited.In 1995, The Company Individual Promoters acquired The Mysore Chipboards Limited (TMCL), which had two manufacturing divisions, namely plywood and block board and particle and laminated board (the Manufacturing Divisions), located at Mysore. TMCL had been closed for about 7 years since 1988; after the acquisition the manufacturing activities were successfully revived, and TMCL commenced manufacture of plywood, which were marketed under the trademark and label Archidply since 1995.Assam Timber Products Private Limited (ATPL) was engaged in the business of manufacturing plywood, block board and decorative plywood and has been marketing its products under trademark and label Archidply nationally through their dealers and distributors network sinc
Read More
The Archidply Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archidply Industries Ltd is ₹212.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Archidply Industries Ltd is 35.94 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archidply Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archidply Industries Ltd is ₹76.15 and ₹153 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Archidply Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.25%, 3 Years at 38.96%, 1 Year at 19.22%, 6 Month at 14.07%, 3 Month at -9.82% and 1 Month at -1.76%.
