|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
230.84
267.31
330.42
302.45
yoy growth (%)
-13.64
-19.1
9.24
11.53
Raw materials
-151.9
-163.58
-211.38
-197.23
As % of sales
65.8
61.19
63.97
65.2
Employee costs
-22.93
-26.66
-34.44
-30.35
As % of sales
9.93
9.97
10.42
10.03
Other costs
-42.88
-60.13
-64.82
-58.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.57
22.49
19.61
19.42
Operating profit
13.11
16.91
19.76
16.11
OPM
5.68
6.32
5.98
5.32
Depreciation
-4.19
-4.91
-6.41
-5.22
Interest expense
-4.77
-6.69
-9.83
-9.98
Other income
0.52
1.17
1.56
2.93
Profit before tax
4.66
6.48
5.08
3.83
Taxes
-2.4
-2.7
-0.62
-1.32
Tax rate
-51.65
-41.73
-12.29
-34.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.25
3.77
4.46
2.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.25
3.77
4.46
2.5
yoy growth (%)
-40.28
-15.35
77.88
-62.54
NPM
0.97
1.41
1.35
0.82
