Archidply Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.27
(1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Archidply Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

230.84

267.31

330.42

302.45

yoy growth (%)

-13.64

-19.1

9.24

11.53

Raw materials

-151.9

-163.58

-211.38

-197.23

As % of sales

65.8

61.19

63.97

65.2

Employee costs

-22.93

-26.66

-34.44

-30.35

As % of sales

9.93

9.97

10.42

10.03

Other costs

-42.88

-60.13

-64.82

-58.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.57

22.49

19.61

19.42

Operating profit

13.11

16.91

19.76

16.11

OPM

5.68

6.32

5.98

5.32

Depreciation

-4.19

-4.91

-6.41

-5.22

Interest expense

-4.77

-6.69

-9.83

-9.98

Other income

0.52

1.17

1.56

2.93

Profit before tax

4.66

6.48

5.08

3.83

Taxes

-2.4

-2.7

-0.62

-1.32

Tax rate

-51.65

-41.73

-12.29

-34.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.25

3.77

4.46

2.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.25

3.77

4.46

2.5

yoy growth (%)

-40.28

-15.35

77.88

-62.54

NPM

0.97

1.41

1.35

0.82

