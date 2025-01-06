iifl-logo-icon 1
Archidply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

106.8
(-5.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Archidply Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.66

6.48

5.08

3.83

Depreciation

-4.19

-4.91

-6.41

-5.22

Tax paid

-2.4

-2.7

-0.62

-1.32

Working capital

1.76

-7.34

-17.37

4.9

Other operating items

Operating

-0.18

-8.47

-19.31

2.18

Capital expenditure

8.61

2.95

-29.78

15.14

Free cash flow

8.43

-5.52

-49.09

17.32

Equity raised

126.03

129.63

172.07

214.73

Investing

0

0.15

-0.95

0

Financing

5.96

0.23

-6.61

8.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

140.43

124.49

115.41

240.98

