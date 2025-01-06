Archidply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.66
6.48
5.08
3.83
Depreciation
-4.19
-4.91
-6.41
-5.22
Tax paid
-2.4
-2.7
-0.62
-1.32
Working capital
1.76
-7.34
-17.37
4.9
Other operating items
Operating
-0.18
-8.47
-19.31
2.18
Capital expenditure
8.61
2.95
-29.78
15.14
Free cash flow
8.43
-5.52
-49.09
17.32
Equity raised
126.03
129.63
172.07
214.73
Investing
0
0.15
-0.95
0
Financing
5.96
0.23
-6.61
8.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
140.43
124.49
115.41
240.98
