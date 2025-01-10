Archidply Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.87
19.87
19.87
19.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.85
83.94
72.4
63.77
Net Worth
111.72
103.81
92.27
83.64
Minority Interest
Debt
72.3
63.43
53.78
64.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.96
0.11
0.03
0.39
Total Liabilities
184.98
167.35
146.08
148.21
Fixed Assets
42.48
42.98
44.02
47.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.4
25.9
0.78
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.59
1.74
1.5
1.54
Networking Capital
97.82
95.92
95.06
89
Inventories
51.95
50.71
51.21
45.78
Inventory Days
72.38
Sundry Debtors
97.79
92.04
81.81
69.76
Debtor Days
110.3
Other Current Assets
6.5
14.38
15.28
15.74
Sundry Creditors
-41.21
-40.19
-37.58
-25.85
Creditor Days
40.87
Other Current Liabilities
-17.21
-21.02
-15.66
-16.43
Cash
0.7
0.8
4.73
9.66
Total Assets
184.99
167.34
146.09
148.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.